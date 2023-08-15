Dundee streets closed as emergency services attend fire at closed city pub

A fire has broken out in a former Dundee city centre bar.

It was reported at Lyrics Bar in St Andrew’s Lane at 6pm.

Emergency services, including four fire appliances are currently in attendance.

A spokesperson for Sottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received reports at 6pm or a fire at Lyrics Bar in St Andrew’s Lane in Dundee.

“We sent three fire appliances from Blackness Road and Macalpine Road along with a height appliance.

“They all remain at the scene.”

Less than a week ago it was reported that the remnants of a cannabis cultivation were discovered in Lyrics.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Emergency services are in attendance at a building fire in the St Andrew’s Lane area of Dundee city centre, following a report around 5.15pm on Tuesday.

“St Andrews Street, St Andrews Lane, King Street, Cowgate and Sugarhouse Wynd are currently closed to any traffic and the public are asked to avoid the area at this time.”