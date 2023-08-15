Brechin City 0 Hibernian B 4: Angus side crash out of SPFL Trust Trophy after heavy defeat to Edinburgh side

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Brechin City 0 Hibernian B 4: Angus side crash out of SPFL Trust Trophy after heavy defeat to Edinburgh side

Brechin competed well against Hibs but were undone by some clinical finishing from the capital side.

By Ewan Smith
Brechin City hosted Hibernian B. Image: SNS.
Brechin City hosted Hibernian B. Image: SNS.

Brechin City’s SPFL Trust Trophy hopes were ended by Hibernian B.

Andy Kirk’s side more than matched their Edinburgh visitors at times but were undone by four clinical finishes.

City knocked out Hearts B in the first round, despite Kirk watching his son Mackenzie scoring in that tie.

Andy Kirk’s Brechin City side faced Hibernian B. Image: Kenny Elrick / DCT Media

But while they had some nice passages of play against Hearts’ city rivals, they ultimately fell short.

City, who gave new signing Ryan Ferguson a second start, began brightly.

Only the offside flag prevented ex-Dundee United youngster Stuart Heenan from giving them an early lead.

But it was Hibs who opened the scoring instead, on 13 minutes, as they capitalised on a mistake by Seth Patrick.

Brechin City midfielder Seth Patrick was punished for his mistake against Hibernian B. Image: Brechin City FC.

Patrick was robbed of the ball by Malek Zaid in the middle of the park.

Zaid squared to Rudi Molotnikov who drilled home from 15 yards.

Brechin pressed the visitors for long spells in the first half with Grady McGrath looking particularly lively.

But it was Hibs who scored the second, against the run of play, as a Reuben McAllister free-kick was met by the head of Kanayo Megwa.

Megwa’s effort looped over Jamie McCabe to make it 2-0 to Hibs at the break.

Second half fightback falls short as Hibs net late goals

Hibernian did their best to contain the Brechin fightback in the second period.

Roared on by their noisy drum-beating Brechin young ultras, City took the game to Hibs.

Patrick showed great feet on the right to dance to the byline.

His low cutback was met by McGrath but the striker’s effort was blocked on the line.

And sub Alfie Smith fired in the third for Hibs on 79 minutes with an exquisite finish from 15 yards.

And Smith netted a stunning fourth goal to put the icing on the cake for Hibs.

Brechin City team v Hibernian B

Brechin City: McCabe 6, Ferguson 6, McHattie 6, Thomson 6, Spark 3 (Louden 17, 6), Scott 7, Patrick 6, McGrath 7, Duell 6 (White 46, 5), Heenan 6, Moreland 6. Subs: Wilson, Martin, Macleod, McArthur, White.

More from Football

Dunfermline's Ewan Otoo, Ben Summers and Kane Ritchie-Hosler. Images: SNS.
Dunfermline boss explains the value of signing from Rangers and Celtic academies
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone need to modernise their recruitment structure for the long-term, says Steven MacLean
Reece Beveridge's penalty save earned East Fife their place in the next round of the SPFL Trust Trophy. Image: David Young.
Dundee 0-0 East Fife (3-5 on pens): Tyler French steps up comeback as Dark…
Dara Costelloe has swapped Burnley for St Johnstone until the end of the season. Image: Leila Coker/Shutterstock
St Johnstone seal loan deal for Burnley starlet Dara Costelloe
Ilmari Niskanen during his time at Dundee United
Ilmari Niskanen pens emotional message to Dundee United fans: ‘The support blew my mind’
Ilmari Niskanen lining up for a Dundee United fixture
Ilmari Niskanen leaves Dundee United as Exeter City swoop for Finland international
Dundee's Jon McCracken joined on loan from Norwich City. Image: SNS.
Norwich City recall Jon McCracken from Dundee loan
Zach Robinson
LEE WILKIE: Dundee must become fast learners to keep up with Premiership 'lessons'
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren was at the recent Dunfermline game.
PODCAST: 'Bullish' Mark Ogren has got his Dundee United mojo back
Archie Meekison in action for Dundee United against Dunfermline
Archie Meekison pin-points room for improvement as Dundee United prospect credits fan backing for…

Conversation