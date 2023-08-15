Brechin City 0 Hibernian B 4: Angus side crash out of SPFL Trust Trophy after heavy defeat to Edinburgh side

Brechin City’s SPFL Trust Trophy hopes were ended by Hibernian B.

Andy Kirk’s side more than matched their Edinburgh visitors at times but were undone by four clinical finishes.

City knocked out Hearts B in the first round, despite Kirk watching his son Mackenzie scoring in that tie.

But while they had some nice passages of play against Hearts’ city rivals, they ultimately fell short.

City, who gave new signing Ryan Ferguson a second start, began brightly.

Only the offside flag prevented ex-Dundee United youngster Stuart Heenan from giving them an early lead.

But it was Hibs who opened the scoring instead, on 13 minutes, as they capitalised on a mistake by Seth Patrick.

Patrick was robbed of the ball by Malek Zaid in the middle of the park.

Zaid squared to Rudi Molotnikov who drilled home from 15 yards.

Brechin pressed the visitors for long spells in the first half with Grady McGrath looking particularly lively.

But it was Hibs who scored the second, against the run of play, as a Reuben McAllister free-kick was met by the head of Kanayo Megwa.

Megwa’s effort looped over Jamie McCabe to make it 2-0 to Hibs at the break.

Second half fightback falls short as Hibs net late goals

HT | @BrechinCityFC 0 Hibernian B 2 Very harsh on City who have had long spells of possession but have been punished for their mistakes.

Hibernian did their best to contain the Brechin fightback in the second period.

Roared on by their noisy drum-beating Brechin young ultras, City took the game to Hibs.

Patrick showed great feet on the right to dance to the byline.

His low cutback was met by McGrath but the striker’s effort was blocked on the line.

And sub Alfie Smith fired in the third for Hibs on 79 minutes with an exquisite finish from 15 yards.

And Smith netted a stunning fourth goal to put the icing on the cake for Hibs.

Brechin City team v Hibernian B

Here is how we line up for this evening's @SPFLTrust 2nd round fixture against @HibernianFC B at the Carnegie Fuels Stadium at Glebe Park. Matchball Sponsor – Churchie Cabs Mascot – Finn Endo

Brechin City FC August 15, 2023

Brechin City: McCabe 6, Ferguson 6, McHattie 6, Thomson 6, Spark 3 (Louden 17, 6), Scott 7, Patrick 6, McGrath 7, Duell 6 (White 46, 5), Heenan 6, Moreland 6. Subs: Wilson, Martin, Macleod, McArthur, White.