EXCLUSIVE: Dundee No 9 Amadou Bakayoko – I want more goals but wins are vital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee No 9 Amadou Bakayoko – I want more goals but wins are vital

Dark Blues frontman got off the mark against St Johnstone but admits improvements are needed at Dens Park.

Amadou Bakayoko made it 1-0. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Amadou Bakayoko made it 1-0 at St Johnstone. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
By George Cran

He’s got one Dundee goal – he wants more.

Dens Park No 9 Amadou Bakayoko got off the mark for his new club at St Johnstone at the weekend and isn’t content to stop there.

It was a big goal for the Sierra Leone international.

Not only the first for his new club but his first of 2023 and first league strike since last October.

After scoring 13 times in League One for Bolton Wanderers in 2021/22, Bakayoko had a tough time last season.

Amadou Bakayoko has signed for Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
Bakayoko in action for Forest Green. Image: Shutterstock

He managed four goals for Bolton before moving to struggling Forest Green in January. Those struggles continued under Duncan Ferguson and they finished rock bottom of the division.

Now, though, he has a fresh start north of the border and a first goal to his name in dark blue.

Boost

Though some outlets gave the goal to Scott Tiffoney, Bakayoko’s exuberant celebration told the real story.

“It was definitely my goal!” the striker exclusively told Courier Sport.

“We practiced that in training. I headed it in a good direction and it went in.

“There was a VAR check and there was a bit of worry, I think if Tiff had touched it it might have been offside.

“Thankfully it wasn’t.

“It’s massively important to get off the mark.

“It gives everyone a boost, it certainly gives me a boost.

“I want to get more, I want to score as many as I can.

“And hopefully we get wins on top of them.”

‘Hurts’

That’s the crux of things at McDiarmid Park – an impressive performance for 80 minutes that saw Dundee seemingly cruising to victory at 2-0 up.

However, they let that lead slip and came away with just a draw after two late St Johnstone goals.

“It’s always a positive getting a goal though it would have been sweeter with a win,” Bakayoko added.

Bakayoko heads for goal. Image: SNS

“It was frustrating coming away with just a point, it felt like a loss.

“But it did show the quality and fight that we do have.

“We got caught short with a bit of concentration at the end.

“It definitely hurts and we have to learn for sure.

“We gave ourselves a two-goal lead and we should really and truly be coming away with three points.”

‘Threat’

While there are improvements to be made, Bakayoko does feel the future is bright at Dens Park under Tony Docherty.

And they’ll certainly have to improve if they are to get anything from Celtic Park when they return to Premiership action next weekend.

Bakayoko added: “Obviously the manager has us working hard, we’re doing really well at the minute.

“But I still feel there is a lot of improvement to be made. We can be a lot better and more of a threat to the league.

“We are on the right track at the minute, though, and we’re raring to go for the next one.”

More from Dundee FC

Is Owen Beck the next Andy Robertson?
PODCAST: Is Owen Beck the next Andy Robertson?
Dundee have made 16 signings this summer including (from left) Antonio Portales, Owen Beck, Trevor Carson and Mo Sylla.
Dundee summer transfer window assessed - who stands out as star signing, who is…
Dundee were well worth their lead at St Johnstone but let their lead slip. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Gutted Dundee taught harsh lesson but Tony Docherty's men are showing there…
Dundee FC boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Dundee manager Tony Docherty: We will learn from St Johnstone disappointment
2
Ricki Lamie made his Dundee debut at St Johnstone on Saturday. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee new boy Ricki Lamie says St Johnstone draw felt like a defeat as…
Dundee dejection at full-time after St Johnstone's last-gasp equaliser. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
4 Dundee talking points from hugely frustrating St Johnstone draw
Dundee manager Tony Docherty at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS
'Shocked' Tony Docherty insists Dundee should have been out of sight before St Johnstone's…
St Johnstone's Max Kucheriavyi celebrates scoring to make it 2-2.
St Johnstone make dramatic comeback in 2-2 draw with Dundee as Max Kucheriavyi scores…
Dundee defender Cammy Kerr. Image: SNS
Dundee's Cammy Kerr on key Premiership trait, his non-stop learning curve and Eddie Annand
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin looks dejected at full time of the Dons' defeat to BK Hacken.
JIM SPENCE: Scottish teams once made history in Europe, now continental game has passed…

Conversation