Take a trip to Mumbai – without leaving Fife!

A new taster menu has been launched from the team at Dhoom Indian Streatery and Bar in Dunfermline.

Chef/owner Prasad has completed his latest street food research trip, this time to Mumbai, the largest city in India – and the city where world-famous

street food is a religion.

The centre of the Bollywood film industry, with a vibrant and cosmopolitan atmosphere, Mumbai is notable for its many food markets, along with the iconic landmark that is the Gateway of India.

Since its launch in 2018, multi-award-winning Dhoom has brought the tastes, flavours and sensations of Indian street food to diners in Dunfermline, and indeed, from all over central Scotland.

While remaining true to the essence of each street food dish, Prasad always ensures that his version is suitable for Scottish taste buds.

His exploration of the cuisine of Mumbai follows on from the success of the recent Kolkata menu.

Seven regions of India have now been showcased in innovative tasting menus at Dhoom, including New Delhi, which provided inspiration for the popular Delhi Six menu.

Research is key for Dhoom chef/owner Prasad

Titled “A journey along the coast and through the lanes of Mumbai”, the new 10-course Mumbai taster menu is packed with delicious dishes inspired by Prasad’s painstaking culinary research.

Starters such as bamba batata vada from the Dadar railway station, sweetcorn bhel from the Wankhede cricket stadium (artfully served in an ice cream cone) and chickpea kotlet – famous chickpea cutlets from the old Parsi Colony – make clear references to the Mumbai locations where they are traditionally found.

Dhoom’s schezwan fish fry, another starter taster dish, is a mouth-watering example of Mumbai-style schezwan fish fry from the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

You can really taste the Chinese influence in this dish, with beautifully cooked fish benefiting from the schezwan spice, while the sweetness of the mango sauce cuts through it.

The mulberry chicken tikka takes us to the silk farms of Mahabaleshwar. Sweet and sour in flavour, the chicken is wonderfully moist and the sweet sauce is a delight.

Included as a palate cleanser in the taster menu is haulle haulle, a delicious morsel inspired by the famous oranges of Nagpur.

With nine different main courses to choose from, including fish, chicken, lamb, vegetable and goat curries, the new menu offers both variety and authenticity.

Kokum fish curry is a Mumbai-style kokum and coconut curry – kokum is a fruit, related to the mangosteen, which is native to India. It is tempered with mustard seeds and curry leaves to create a taste bud-tingling dish.

Konkani lamb curry is a speciality of the Konkan region on the coast. Served with fragrant rice, a paratha and chapati, the lamb meat is incredibly tender, melting in your mouth and bringing a delicious lightly spiced curry in a thick gravy.

Bambai bhaji offers mixed vegetables cooked in Mumbai-style bhaji masala.

The Mumbai taster menu is £27.95 per person.

Tiffin station

Such is the status of Mumbai as a truly inspirational street food city, Prasad has not merely restricted his talents to devising a new taster menu, he’s also introduced his “Tiffin Station” menu, which references the emotional and practical significance attached to the simple metal tiffin box, or dabba as it’s also known.

Used to transport home-cooked food to schools and places of work, the boxes are a constant companion throughout the lifetime of Mumbai residents, and have come to signify the love and devotion shown by mothers and wives who prepare the food every day.

For those not so fortunate to have family members providing them with a daily dabba, the Dabbawala Army – now famous the world over – originated in the 1890s to provide this vital service straight into places of work, and to Mumbai’s poorest and most disadvantaged residents.

Transporting an estimated 200,000 dabba meals a day by train, and even bicycle, into factories and schools, they have ensured for the past 150 years that the city that never sleeps remains fuelled.

Dabbawala Army members still don a distinctive white garb with an iconic Gandhi cap. Seeing them perform their selfless duties is a highlight of any trip to Mumbai.

With a pre-starter of kala channa tikki, inspired by the famous Mumba Devi temple, the Tiffin Centre Dabba Menu then goes on to offer two different starters – choose from chicken 65 chaat, or chickpea kotlet. For main course, tuck into a “home-style” dabba vegetable, fish, chicken or vegan curry. All dabba curries are served in distinctive tiffin boxed with rice and Indian bread.

The whole dabba experience, which is available now, costs £20.95 per person. It is recommended that diners are seated for an hour to fully enjoy and appreciate this very special experience.

Dhoom showcasing Mumbai with new menu

“We’re very excited to be showcasing Mumbai, both through the Tiffin Centre, and through the new taster menu,” said Prasad.

“Devising and presenting all these new dishes is a real labour of love for us, from choosing the spices, getting the taste just right, to designing beautiful plating… everything comes together for our customers’ enjoyment.

“We can’t wait to see what our loyal customers think of this latest offering – we hope that they will try both a dabba tiffin experience, and the taster menu – there is so much to sample.

“I revealed at the launch of the Kolkata menu that I visit the region of India I am promoting for at least five weeks, doing all the sampling, tasting and researching,” said Prasad.

“I spend the time sourcing the necessary herbs and spices, and then arranging for them to be shipped to Scotland when I am ready to start the new menu. I aim for as much authenticity as possible.”

“Dabba boxes are very iconic and much beloved to Indian people, so it means a great deal to offer this new experience at Dhoom.”

As is usual at Dhoom, customers can expect vibrant colours in the new dishes, which will fully engage all the senses.

But, ideal for those with any allergies or dietary restrictions and for those wishing to eat healthier food, dishes at Dhoom are created without cream, desi ghee, butter or nuts, and are gluten-free, dairy-free and suitable for those with lactose intolerance.