Chef Prasad brings taste of India to his Fife restaurant after spending £10k on development of new menu

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Chef Prasad brings taste of India to his Fife restaurant after spending £10k on development of new menu

By Maria Gran
February 14 2023, 5.00pm
Dhaneshwar Prasad, owner and head chef at Dhoom Indian Streatery and Bar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dhaneshwar Prasad, owner and head chef at Dhoom Indian Streatery and Bar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

When Dhaneshwar Prasad opened Dhoom Indian Streatery and Bar five years ago, his goal was to bring authentic Indian cuisine to Dunfermline.

Travelling through different regions of India for weeks at a time, he handpicks dishes, ingredients and spices to form his taster menus.

His Kolkata menu launched earlier this month after almost half a year of research and cooking that started in July 2021 with a five-week trip to the city.

Dhoom is now on its ninth menu, each of which has cost £10,000 to develop.

Dhoom’s Tilli Kebab starter. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Prasad says: “So far, we’ve travelled to nine different regions of India for our menus.

“I rent a house and take a local with me who can explain to me how they make the dishes.

“We’re trying to give people a wee journey. India is a vast country, it’s like a mini world.

“Every area has different spices, culture, language, weather and ways of eating.”

Dhoom Kolkata menu

Since coming to Scotland in 2003, the chef from New Delhi has opened more than 50 Indian restaurants.

With Dhoom, he has fulfilled his dream of serving real Indian street food. He stresses that his New Row eatery is not a curry house.

Dhoom Indian Streatery and Bar’s interior. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The 10-course taster menu, costing £25.99, includes dishes such as tomato shorba, Ghughani chaat, mango chicken curry and bangla dhal fry.

Dhoom also offers an a la carte menu with small plates and sides including tilli kebab, Victorian chicken tikka, mattar paneer and Punjabi chole.

Prasad says: “We are the only restaurant in the UK that does this. We’re taking people on a journey from Dunfermline to India using their taste buds.

Victorian Chicken Tikka. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“Some spices are impossible to get in Scotland, so I get them shipped from India months in advance.

“My staff also get training for the menu so they can understand and explain it. Every dish has a history.”

Catering for all

To make his job of adapting Indian food for Scottish tastes even more challenging, Prasad uses no cream, butter, yoghurt, ghee butter or nuts in his food.

This means his dishes are suitable for a range of dietary requirements and allergies without having to modify them.

The Dhoom kitchen team. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The chef’s unique approach has made him a destination for foodies outside the typical hot spots such as Edinburgh and Glasgow.

“When I opened restaurants in Dunfermline, I noticed that people are quite open to try something new,” says Prasad who lives in the city.

“This concept needs the right location. Places in Edinburgh are out of my pocket.”

Part of Dhoom’s decorations are wooden swings. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Since opening, he has spent more than £400,000 on Dhoom, including improvements to the design and layout of the restaurant.

He has also developed a cocktail menu with Indian-inspired drinks both with and without alcohol.

‘People will love our menu’

While the Kolkata menu is still brand new, Prasad has already turned his focus back on India and the next city on his list. He reveals that either Mumbai or Chennai is next in line.

The chef also dreams of driving through different regions, stopping at the best places to eat along the way for inspiration.

One of Dhoom’s mains, Kosha Mangsho. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

But before his next journey to India he’s focused on delivering authentic dishes to the people of Dunfermline and beyond.

He says: “Cooking is art. You need to put your heart and soul into it if you want to be different.

“The main thing that sets me apart from everybody else is imagination.

“Every single day you have a new challenge, every single day you’ve got new customers coming. So, every single day you need to make them happy.

“But I’m quite confident people will love our menu.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Food & Drink

Make The Hebridean Baker's romkugler. Image: PA Photo/Susie Lowe
Sweet treats: The Hebridean Baker puts his twist on Danish romkugler
Banchory Lodge Hotel. Picture by Kenny Elrick 04/10/2020
Food trip: Banchory Lodge Hotel in Aberdeenshire is a paradise for foodies
Food at the Foxton bar and Grill Glenrothes
Restaurant review: Packed with flavour, The Foxton Bar and Grill in Glenrothes will become…
Fraser Smith, owner of EH9 Espresso, and Gill Young, owner of The Shack Street Food, have different payment preferences.
Is cash still king or will card rule supreme? Dundee food and drink businesses…
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe for menu, P&J, January 28 Picture shows; Butternut squash soup. U:ME. Supplied by U:ME Date; Unknown
Cooking on a Budget: Make these two filling family meals with inexpensive ingredients
Angus locals enjoying a cold beer at The Aboukir Hotel, Carnoustie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
The best 6 pubs in Angus to kick back and watch live sport in
Julie Wijkström, owner of The Adamson and Alice Christison of Marketing After Dark toast the start of Cocktail Week in St Andrews.
St Andrews Cocktail Week: Everything you need to know ahead of first ever drinks…
Whisky pairs with Asian flavours in this Sichuan fragrant aubergine recipe. Image: Benriach/Julie Lin
Midweek meal: East meets West in this whisky-tinged Sichuan fragrant aubergine recipe
Owner of Chocolatia, Chloe Oswald in action creating her luxury chocolate. Image: Chloe Oswald
Valentine's Day rush for luxury Angus brand Chocolatia
DUNDONIAN The exterior of the Deep Sea Restaurant on the Nethergate, Dundee. THe Angus Hotel can be seen in the background and the Forbes Music shop sign to the left of the image. H251 1967-03-16 Deep Sea restaurant (C)DCT
Do you remember these classic Dundee chippies?
6

Most Read

1
Seaton Road in Arbroath where the man was attacked. Image: Matteo Bell/DC Thomson
Arbroath man, 60, attacked by gang of three
2
McPake has done an outstanding job with the Pars. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: James McPake emerges as Motherwell job contender as Dunfermline exploits impress Fir Park…
3
Dean Crowley leaving Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth veteran tells trial martial arts ‘weapon’ was joke Christmas present for wife
4
The offences are said to have been committed at McGonagall House in Dundee.
Carers accused of neglect at Dundee home to stand trial this year
5
Stewart's Resort holiday park
St Andrews holiday park developers take fight for major expansion to Holyrood
6
Ross Taggart murdered mum Carol Anne.
Fife mum’s murder by her own son will feature in Netflix series
7
Presenter Jennifer Reoch, Calum Ross, Diane Budd, Eilidh Smith, Nicole Keay, Jennifer Houston and Debbie Keay from Morton of Pitmilly, St Andrews, presenter JJ Chalmers. Image: Chris Watt Date; 10/02/2023
Tayside and Fife firms big winners at Scottish tourism awards
8
William Salve and Glenn Roach, owners of Taypark House. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Dundee hotel to star on Channel 4 show Four in a Bed
9
Aimee Lee was found guilty by a jury.
Fife pensioner knocked out by ‘raging bull’ woman over child slap claim
10
Air pollution.
Who will be fined? Perth and Kinross engine idling rules explained as policy set…
2

More from The Courier

To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. The first ever field trial of a gene edited (GE) variety of wheat has been harvested Picture shows; Prof Nigel Halford. Unknown. Supplied by Rothamsted Date; 02/07/2021
Scientists unveil gene-edited wheat field trial success
The incident happened near the bus stops outside Primark. Image: Google Street View
Hunt for youth seen brandishing '6in knife' in Dundee city centre
Liverpool fans outside the Stade de Paris.
JIM SPENCE: UEFA Liverpool apology shows dangers of rushing to judgement
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Benefits cheat and Christmas thug
Picket lines at Morgan Academy at a strike by the EIS recently..
Could teacher strikes be called off with a new pay offer?
Nethercraig holiday park near Alyth is to undergo a major expansion. Image: Angus Council
Alyth holiday park owners 'delighted' by approval for major site expansion
Glenwood shopping precinct where the slabs went missing. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
'Missing' Glenrothes public artworks found... in council storage facility
production line of Scotch whisky bottles.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Selling Scotland - the real challenge for our modern economy?
Lumphinnans Farm in Cowdenbeath. Image: Baird Lumsden
Cowdenbeath farm sells for over £1.3m amid 'remarkable' rural sales
Dundee attacker unconscious prison
Scottish Ministers urged to act over Perth woman's prison ordeal

Editor's Picks

Most Commented