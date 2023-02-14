Chef Prasad brings taste of India to his Fife restaurant after spending £10k on development of new menu

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

When Dhaneshwar Prasad opened Dhoom Indian Streatery and Bar five years ago, his goal was to bring authentic Indian cuisine to Dunfermline.

Travelling through different regions of India for weeks at a time, he handpicks dishes, ingredients and spices to form his taster menus.

His Kolkata menu launched earlier this month after almost half a year of research and cooking that started in July 2021 with a five-week trip to the city.

Dhoom is now on its ninth menu, each of which has cost £10,000 to develop.

Prasad says: “So far, we’ve travelled to nine different regions of India for our menus.

“I rent a house and take a local with me who can explain to me how they make the dishes.

“We’re trying to give people a wee journey. India is a vast country, it’s like a mini world.

“Every area has different spices, culture, language, weather and ways of eating.”

Dhoom Kolkata menu

Since coming to Scotland in 2003, the chef from New Delhi has opened more than 50 Indian restaurants.

With Dhoom, he has fulfilled his dream of serving real Indian street food. He stresses that his New Row eatery is not a curry house.

The 10-course taster menu, costing £25.99, includes dishes such as tomato shorba, Ghughani chaat, mango chicken curry and bangla dhal fry.

Dhoom also offers an a la carte menu with small plates and sides including tilli kebab, Victorian chicken tikka, mattar paneer and Punjabi chole.

Prasad says: “We are the only restaurant in the UK that does this. We’re taking people on a journey from Dunfermline to India using their taste buds.

“Some spices are impossible to get in Scotland, so I get them shipped from India months in advance.

“My staff also get training for the menu so they can understand and explain it. Every dish has a history.”

Catering for all

To make his job of adapting Indian food for Scottish tastes even more challenging, Prasad uses no cream, butter, yoghurt, ghee butter or nuts in his food.

This means his dishes are suitable for a range of dietary requirements and allergies without having to modify them.

The chef’s unique approach has made him a destination for foodies outside the typical hot spots such as Edinburgh and Glasgow.

“When I opened restaurants in Dunfermline, I noticed that people are quite open to try something new,” says Prasad who lives in the city.

“This concept needs the right location. Places in Edinburgh are out of my pocket.”

Since opening, he has spent more than £400,000 on Dhoom, including improvements to the design and layout of the restaurant.

He has also developed a cocktail menu with Indian-inspired drinks both with and without alcohol.

‘People will love our menu’

While the Kolkata menu is still brand new, Prasad has already turned his focus back on India and the next city on his list. He reveals that either Mumbai or Chennai is next in line.

The chef also dreams of driving through different regions, stopping at the best places to eat along the way for inspiration.

But before his next journey to India he’s focused on delivering authentic dishes to the people of Dunfermline and beyond.

He says: “Cooking is art. You need to put your heart and soul into it if you want to be different.

“The main thing that sets me apart from everybody else is imagination.

“Every single day you have a new challenge, every single day you’ve got new customers coming. So, every single day you need to make them happy.

“But I’m quite confident people will love our menu.”