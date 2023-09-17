Careless van driver ploughed into A9 Citylink bus after Perthshire tanker blaze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Careless van driver ploughed into A9 Citylink bus after Perthshire tanker blaze

Tradesman Connor Dickson struck the near-stationary bus at 50mph after traffic came to a standstill following a tanker fire in the opposite carriageway.

By Jamie Buchan
Connor Dickson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

A van driver ploughed into the back end of a Citylink Gold coach during a day of traffic chaos on the A9, a court has heard.

The rush hour smash blocked the southbound carriageway for an hour-and-a-half.

Dickson’s van was written off and the coach – carrying about 20 passengers – was left “immobilised,” Perth Sheriff Court heard.

Drivers slowed down to observe the burning tanker. Image: Twitter

Dickson, 30, admitted driving carelessly on the trunk road near the Greenloaning turn-off on March 3.

He was fined £800 but has narrowly been allowed to keep his licence.

Tailbacks

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding told the court: “On this day, emergency services were attending a vehicle fire on the northbound carriageway.

“It caused drivers travelling south to slow down and observe what was happening.

“There was also an incident on the southbound carriageway.”

By 5pm a long queue of traffic had formed, Mr Harding said.

The coach was travelling in front of Dickson’s work van.

Connor Dickson leaving Perth Sheriff Court

“The driver of the bus noticed the standing traffic ahead and began to slow down,” the fiscal depute said.

“He got to about 10mph when he became aware of a vehicle colliding with the rear of his vehicle.”

The prosecutor said: “Both vehicles were immobilised due to the damage caused.

“This caused the carriageway to be blocked.”

Electrical engineer Dickson, from Ardrossan, suffered a minor hand injury and was in shock, the court heard.

It is understood no one on the bus was seriously hurt but both vehicles were extensively damaged and had to be towed away.

“The carriageway remained closed for 90 minutes,” said Mr Harding.

Three incidents

Solicitor Eugene Boyle, defending, said: “What appears to have happened was that, ahead of the Greenloaning junction, there was another collision caused by someone observing what was happening in the other carriageway.

“My client was coming around a corner when traffic came to a standstill.

“He obviously had not observed what was happening.”

Mr Boyle said: “He applied the brakes but there was still contact with his vehicle and the bus.

“It was an unfortunate accident.”

The crash happened on the A9 near Greenloaning. Image: Google

The court heard Dickson had been travelling from Elgin to Glasgow with a vanload of timber and tools.

“He has learned from this incident which has caused him a great deal of distress,” said Mr Boyle.

“It has caused some friction between himself and his employers.

“He was not someone who was tearing down the road or anything like that.”

Totting up danger

Sheriff Neil Bowie told Boyle: “Clearly this was a lack of a care of attention.

“Anyone driving on a motorway has to be fully vigilant at all times.”

He said: “You were driving from Elgin to Glasgow that day – that’s a significant drive.

“You should have been taking stops and breaks.”

First time offender Dickson had eight points added to his licence, bringing his total to 11.

He was warned that any further driving misdemeanours would almost certainly lead to disqualification under the totting-up procedure.

