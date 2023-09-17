DJ Laing boss says new Carnoustie development has been ’15 years of hard work’

The boss of Angus property developer DJ Laing is looking forward to the completion of a long-awaited development in the town.

Victoria Green, a multi-million-pound project on the western gateway to the community, will provide modern business and industrial units on the initial 14-acre site.

The scheme is the result of 15 years of hard work to bring modern industrial units/commercial premises to the location.

The development received detailed planning consent in 2021 as part of a larger mixed-use plan by the company.

DJ Laing: Origins of Angus property firm

The DJ Laing business was formed nearly 50 years ago by machine operator Dave Laing and his wife Dorothy, who had an accounting background.

Dave had wanted to start his own operation.

DJ Laing Contracts started trading in 1975. DJ Laing Homes was formed in 1989 and built its first new housing development of 11 new houses in Carnoustie.

The business also moved for a time into timber waste recycling.

The civil engineering team is a contractor of choice for a number of larger housebuilders and is currently carrying out roads, sewers and infrastructure works on six sites in Tayside.

Meanwhile, DJ Laing Homes is now completing a 72-house development at Castle View in Ballumbie, Dundee.

It is also in the process of starting work on a new housing development in Carnoustie, with three other projects in the planning process for 113 new homes.

DJ Laing Group currently employs 70 direct employees and 30 local sub-contractors.

Firm ‘exceeding expectations’ says boss

The boss is the founders’ daughter, Karen Nicoll, who has spent more than three decades with the firm.

After leaving college, she went to work in general insurance for three years before becoming involved in the family business.

Asked about what she most enjoys about the job, Karen said: “I like seeing all the new kitchens and bathrooms that the clients select and how it changes the house and makes it an individual home.”

She said the business has exceeded expectations recently.

“A few years ago, we made a decision to consolidate the business,” Karen adds.

“We sold our waste division, which was quite a variable market, to concentrate on our two other areas and we consolidated our civils division by focusing on contracts in the Tayside area as opposed to some projects further north.”

Hard work key to firm’s success

She added the firm has a secured landbank and is in a “very strong” financial position.

Karen says the company’s quality and service plus a modern product and high-spec finish helps it stand out from rivals.

She also put the long-running success to date down to several factors.

Karen said: “There has been a lot of hard work.

“Mainly it is down to our family working together with our shared values and interest.

“We are supported by our loyal, long-serving staff and our desire for development and continuous improvement.”