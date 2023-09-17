Map reveals 20mph plans across Dundee – is your area included?

A map has revealed the extent of plans for 20mph zones across Dundee – as a consultation is launched on rolling the reduced limit out to more areas of the city.

About a third of the city’s roads are currently under 20mph restrictions.

That is set to rise to 45% after councillors voted to introduce the limit in further areas including Mains of Claverhouse, Craigiebank and Denhead of Gray.

But the number could increase even further with several other densely-populated areas set to have the limit introduced under council proposals.

Where is latest rollout of 20mph limit in Dundee?

Consultations have been launched on proposals to introduce the 20mph limit in the following areas:

Kirkton, St Mary’s and Ardler

The Law, the Willows and Ormiston

Linlathen Road

Mid Craigie and Gotterstone.

The extension of 20mph zones across Dundee is in an attempt to reduce road casualties.

Although there were no deaths on city roads last year, the number of injuries increased.

Map of proposed Dundee 20mph zones

The map, produced by Dundee City Council, shows both existing and proposed 20mph zones.

You can click on the map to reveal its full size.

It shows areas such as central Broughty Ferry, Fintry, Mill o’ Mains, Douglas, Dryburgh and parts of the West End where 20mph zones are already in force.

Lower speed limits are planned on most other residential streets across Dundee.

These would not apply to main roads such as the Kingsway.

Charities, such as Brake, believe 20mph should be adopted on all urban roads across the UK.

The limit has already been introduced in some parts of Perth and Kinross, Angus and Fife.