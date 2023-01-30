£20m investment heading for new Carnoustie business park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After 15 years of hard work Angus property developer DJ Laing has began development on Carnoustie business park.

The multi-million pound project will see the construction of modern units offering new and existing businesses a fresh location to operate from.

Victoria Green is located on the western gateway to Carnoustie. It will house a mixture of small, medium and large industrial units which can be built to occupier specification.

The development could generate an estimated £20m worth of investment to the local economy.

It is also hoped businesses setting up will lead to more Angus jobs.

Collaborative project

The project comes after collaboration between DJ Laing and the late Heinz Voigt of the Voigt Partnership.

It is being lauded as an encouraging development for the area.

David Laing, chairman of DJ Laing, believes the project offers Carnoustie something new.

He said: “We are delighted to finally bring this project and our latest investment plans to fruition and create high-quality business and industrial space in Carnoustie.

“Victoria Green will provide businesses with an opportunity to relocate and thrive in a superb location that offers so much more than just a base for business.”

Creating jobs and opportunity

The plans received planning consent in February 2021 the project is part of a larger development plan proposed by DJ Laing.

The joint venture partner, Persimmon Homes North Scotland, will provide new mainstream and much needed affordable housing in Carnoustie.

The housing development looks to generate an estimated 50 million worth of investment.

Small units will be available this Spring at the 14 acre site.

Cllr Mark McDonald, Angus Council’s economic development spokesperson, said: “We continue to experience a high demand for prime industrial and business space in Angus.

“One of the key priorities for Angus Council is to make Angus ‘a go to place for business’.

“Our current commercial units/properties have a high occupancy rate.

“The new business park at Victoria Green in Carnoustie is great news for Angus.”