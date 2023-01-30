Glenrothes residents reveal health fears from new crematorium planned near their homes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Glenrothes residents have raised health fears over plans for a new crematorium in the town.

Householders in the Finglassie area have reacted with alarm to the proposal, which was unveiled less than six years after they won a battle against a biomass plant on a nearby site.

Dignity Funerals wants to create the development at Southfield Industrial Estate, less than half a mile from their homes.

According to a proposal of application notice (PAN) submitted to Fife Council, it would include memorial gardens, parking and the possible addition of pavilion space for celebration.

However, some Finglassie residents fear the plan would create the same pollutants and health concerns as the rejected biomass plant.

And they have organised a public meeting next week to allow others to air their views.

People in Glenrothes currently have to travel to Kirkcaldy for cremations.

And Dignity Funerals says its proposal would provide “much-needed cremation capacity” in the area.

Spreading information about Glenrothes crematorium plans

One of those with concerns is Andy Morris.

He said: “Here we are again hearing third hand that they’re talking about putting something that’s pollution-causing in there.

“We’ve got a group together to look at the planning document and we’re trying to get the information out there.

“There are four or five of us working on it. We did work on the biomass plan and we want to raise awareness in the area.”

The group has already delivered leaflets around Finglassie, telling residents: “To stop this, we need to act now.”

They also plan to put up posters about the Wednesday night meeting.

Dignity Funerals will reveal more information about its proposal at two events in the town.

However, Andy added: “People can only attend these events if they know they are happening.

“There’s been a complete and utter lack of spreading the news.”

‘Rallying residents now’

Andy said no-one was against developing the site or the creation of jobs.

“This is purely about health concerns from fine particles and other pollutants from a crematorium,” he said.

“It appears the Netherlands are leading the way by fitting filters inside the chimneys.

“That may well come up at the consultation but that’s why we want to start rallying residents now.”

Mark Williams, operations director for Dignity, said all environmental legislation would be complied with.

“Our proposal is to develop a much-needed modern crematorium for Fife alongside a new Construction Skills Academy at the Southfield Estate in Glenrothes.

“The crematorium would be located within carefully landscaped memorial gardens where mourners can remember and say goodbye to loved ones.

“We would provide state-of-the-art equipment to enable families to personalise the service to their loved one and install the latest cremator technology to comply with all current environmental legislation.”

Details of residents’ meeting and consultation events

The residents’ meeting will take place at The Jubilee Centre, on Wednesday February 1 at 7pm.

It is in addition to two public events organised by Dignity Funerals at the Michael Woods Centre.

Those take place on February 15 and March 15 from 3pm to 7.30pm.

The first of those is to listen to public comments, while the second will give Dignity the chance to present more developed plans following the initial feedback.

The planning application can be viewed here.