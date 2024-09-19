Missing woman, 32, last seen in Cupar on Sunday

Police have issued an appeal to trace Sheryle Anne Speirs, who has been reported missing from the Levenmouth area.

The 32-year-old, who is also known as Sheryle Anne McKinney, was last seen at around 11.20pm on Sunday September 15, in the area of Cupar Retail Park.

Sheryle is described as white, around 5ft 2ins tall, of slim build, with medium-length dyed red hair.

She was last seen wearing a dark anorak jacket and carrying multiple shopping bags.

Inspector Fiona Sneddon said: “Sheryle has been missing for a number of days now and this is out of character for her.

“We have a number of police resources out looking for Sheryle and I am now looking for the public’s assistance.”

If you have seen Sheryle or have any information which could assist police, please contact 101 quoting reference 2573 of 16 September 2024.