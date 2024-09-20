Man and woman arrested over ‘stabbing’ of 37-year-old in Leven

A man and a woman have been arrested after the alleged stabbing of a 37-year-old man in Leven.

Officers were called to Commercial Road in the town centre at around 4pm on Thursday following reports of a serious assault.

A police cordon was erected at the scene close to Parkhill Wynd.

Police probe Leven town centre ‘stabbing’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4pm on Thursday officers received a report of a serious assault on Commercial Road, Leven.

“A 37-year-old man was taken to hospital.

“A 44-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man have been arrested in connection and inquiries are ongoing.”