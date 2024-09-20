Fife Man and woman arrested over ‘stabbing’ of 37-year-old in Leven An area of the town centre was cordoned off. By Andrew Robson September 20 2024, 9:55am September 20 2024, 9:55am Share Man and woman arrested over ‘stabbing’ of 37-year-old in Leven Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5086403/man-woman-arrested-stabbing-leven-commercial-road/ Copy Link Police taped off an area close to Parkhill Wynd. Image: fifejammerlocations.com A man and a woman have been arrested after the alleged stabbing of a 37-year-old man in Leven. Officers were called to Commercial Road in the town centre at around 4pm on Thursday following reports of a serious assault. A police cordon was erected at the scene close to Parkhill Wynd. Police probe Leven town centre ‘stabbing’ A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4pm on Thursday officers received a report of a serious assault on Commercial Road, Leven. “A 37-year-old man was taken to hospital. “A 44-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man have been arrested in connection and inquiries are ongoing.”