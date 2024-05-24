Scotland under-21 boss can’t wait to reunite with Lyall Cameron after ‘very influential’ Dundee campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Scotland under-21 boss can’t wait to reunite with Lyall Cameron after ‘very influential’ Dundee campaign

Cameron and Dee team-mate Josh Mulligan were called up to Scot Gemmill's latest young Scots squad.

By Mark Walker
Lyall Cameron salutes the travelling Dundee fans at full-time. Image: Shutterstock
Lyall Cameron has enjoyed a superb season with Dundee - and is back in the Scotland under-21 squad. Image; David Young/Shutterstock

Scot Gemmill can’t wait to work with Dundee ace Lyall Cameron again and congratulate him on his outstanding campaign.

The Dens Park midfielder is a key member of Gemmill’s squad now as they aim to qualify for their first European Championship Finals since 1996.

Cameron – along with team-mate Josh Mulligan, former Dee loanee Michael Mellon and Dundee United duo Kai Fotheringham and Jack Newman – will be in Turkey and Austria at the start of next month for two Scotland Under 21s friendlies in Istanbul and Wiener Neustadt.

And Gemmill has been impressed with the progress of Cameron, who was a PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year nominee.

Dundee's Lyall Cameron celebrates after putting Scotland under-21s 2-0 up in Belgium.
Dundee’s Lyall Cameron celebrates after putting Scotland under-21s 2-0 up in Belgium. Image: SNS

Gemmill said: “He has had a great season. I am looking forward to congratulating him personally and speaking to him about the season he has had.

“He has obviously been very influential as I think we would have predicted because we saw him closely before.

“I know he was looking forward to proving himself and having that experience in the Premier League and there’s no question that he’s enjoyed himself and he has had an impact.

“He needs to be congratulated for that.”

More from Dundee FC

Dundee managing director John Nelms on the Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS
Dundee appeal huge SPFL fine over Dens Park pitch postponements
(L to R) Dundee's Lyall Cameron, Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham and Jack Newman, and Josh Mulligan of the Dark Blues are all in the latest Scotland under-21 squad. Images: SNS
Dundee duo, Dundee United pair and potential summer Dark Blues target in Scotland under-21…
2
Dundee manager Tony Docherty celebrates with his players after reaching the top six. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty feels ‘responsibility’ to young squad as Dundee boss praises ‘instrumental’ Gordon Strachan
Owen Beck impressed once more for Dundee FC. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Owen Beck sends heartfelt farewell message to Dundee and Dens faithful
Manager Tony Docherty celebrates with players and fans at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
The inside story of Dundee's triumphant Premiership return: Finding Paul McGowan, Rangers rancour and…
Tony Docherty's first season as a manager has been a roaring success
Tony Docherty delighted 'gut feeling' about Dundee job paid off as he reveals early…
3
Jon McCracken enjoyed a run in the Dundee team during his loan spell. Image: SNS
Jon McCracken released by Norwich City after Dundee loan spell ends
Dundee boss Tony Docherty and star man Luke McCowan celebrate sealing a top-six place at Aberdeen. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Dundee are shining both on and off the park - and I'm…
Amadou Bakayoko celebrates his winner at St Johnstone. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Amadou Bakayoko says he'd 'love' Dundee return this summer
Shaun Byrne
Shaun Byrne among 14 end-of-season Dundee exits

Conversation