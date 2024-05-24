Scotland under-21 boss can’t wait to reunite with Lyall Cameron after ‘very influential’ Dundee campaign

Scot Gemmill can’t wait to work with Dundee ace Lyall Cameron again and congratulate him on his outstanding campaign.

The Dens Park midfielder is a key member of Gemmill’s squad now as they aim to qualify for their first European Championship Finals since 1996.

Cameron – along with team-mate Josh Mulligan, former Dee loanee Michael Mellon and Dundee United duo Kai Fotheringham and Jack Newman – will be in Turkey and Austria at the start of next month for two Scotland Under 21s friendlies in Istanbul and Wiener Neustadt.

And Gemmill has been impressed with the progress of Cameron, who was a PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year nominee.

Gemmill said: “He has had a great season. I am looking forward to congratulating him personally and speaking to him about the season he has had.

“He has obviously been very influential as I think we would have predicted because we saw him closely before.

“I know he was looking forward to proving himself and having that experience in the Premier League and there’s no question that he’s enjoyed himself and he has had an impact.

“He needs to be congratulated for that.”