Kevin Holt on what makes Ross Docherty the perfect captain as Dundee United defender dodges Tony Watt vlog

Holt joked that the Tangerines' skipper 'can't be controlled' in training.

By Alan Temple
Ross Docherty and Kevin Holt of Dundee United, pictured at Tannadice.
Docherty, left, and Holt are two natural leaders in the United dressing room. Image: SNS

Kevin Holt insists Dundee United captain Ross Docherty leads by example with his tenacity and aggression in training, joking: “You can’t control him!”

However, the Tannadice defender is adamant Docherty’s nurturing qualities OFF the pitch are just as important as he embraces the armband at a third successive club.

Holt and Docherty were teammates at Partick Thistle for two years and have become immediate mainstays for the Tangerines, helping to create a solid spine as United enjoy an 11-game unbeaten run and sit atop the Championship.

Just as he was at Ayr United and Thistle, Docherty was also handed the captaincy following the departure of Ryan Edwards.

And Holt has nothing but praise for his car-share pal.

Kevin Holt in action for Dundee United at Tannadice.
Kevin Holt has been a vocal, dominating presence at centre-back. Image: SNS

“He was the captain at Thistle too and, even though he’s not a big guy, he plays centre-mid and is tenacious,” said Holt.

The boys feed off that in training. He trains like that every day — to the point that he picks up wee niggles. You can’t control him! He’s desperate to get about and work hard and that’s infectious.”

Holt added: “He’s such a likeable character. If the boys have any issues then he’s always open to putting himself to the side — with anything he’s dealing with himself — and help others.

“I travel with Doc so I see what he’s dealing with, in terms of helping out players. There are things you would never see unless you are the captain. Him and Tony Watt (vice-captain) do a lot around the club.

Kevin Holt narrowly heads wide during a Dundee United win over Queen's Park.
Kevin Holt narrowly heads wide during a recent win over Queen’s Park. Image: Richard Wiseman / Shutterstock.

“Doc and Tony have done a great job in keeping the balance. They’ve taken it upon themselves to keep everyone happy.”

Dodging the vlog

As well as aiding Docherty in his role as vice-captain, Watt has also found time to produce an increasingly popular behind-the-scenes vlog on YouTube.

The combined view count of his videos this season is edging towards 100,000.

Tony Watt filming content for his Vlog ahead of Dundee United vs Raith Rovers.
Watt gathering content at Stark’s Park. Image: Richard Wiseman / Shutterstock

“I try and keep myself out of it,” smiled Holt. “But Tony loves it and he seems to be doing well with it; folk are buying into it, which is good.

“It’s light-hearted humour and shows that not everything is serious all the time, albeit when you need things to be serious, Tony can be.

The Burnley (behind closed doors friendly) vlog, for example; a couple of different people spoke to me and said it was good to see what it was like down there.

“A lot of people come to Tannadice and watch on a Saturday, but won’t ever see much of a top training ground like Burnley or how the pre-match is, or the journey on the way down. It’s a good insight.”

If Holt is a little reluctant to be caught on camera, the same can’t be said for his centre-back partner, Declan Gallagher.

Holt added: “Dec is desperate to be on the vlog. He must be wanting into PR when he’s finished playing!”

Kevin Holt on crossing the divide

Holt will make the trip north this weekend as Dundee United attempt to defeat Peterhead and secure their place in the quarter-finals of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

I was at Dundee before so you never know how the reception is going to be.

Kevin Holt

He will also be seeking to continue his own personal momentum, having scored four goals this term — two coming from the penalty spot against the Blue Toon in the Viaplay Cup — and established himself as part of a stoic Tangerines’ back-line.

As such, Holt has become something of a fans’ favourite, absolving him of any fears that Arabs would have a sharp recollection of his three years across the road at Dens Park.

“I was at Dundee before so you never know how the reception is going to be,” conceded Holt.

“It helps to be selected to play — first and foremost — in a squad that’s got a lot of good players sitting on the bench every week. Playing has helped me settle down, and starting off with a few goals helped!

“I just came in to do the best for the club and thankfully we’ve started quite well.”

Conversation