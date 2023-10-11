Dundee United duo could return for Peterhead clash as Jim Goodwin gives Declan Gallagher update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United duo could return for Peterhead clash as Jim Goodwin gives Declan Gallagher update

A pair of Tangerines youngsters could be fit for the weekend's SPFL Trust Trophy clash.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin spoke to the media at DC Thomson headquarters on Tuesday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin spoke to the media at DC Thomson headquarters on Tuesday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Jim Goodwin is hopeful young guns Archie Meekison and Mathew Cudjoe could be fit to face Peterhead.

However, the Dundee United boss will play the waiting game with Declan Gallagher as the big defender nurses a slight groin strain.

Meekison was absent from United’s squad for the 1-1 draw against Raith Rovers on Saturday due to a twisted knee, with Goodwin bemoaning the Scotland under-21 international’s lack of good fortune.

The gifted midfielder’s 11 appearances have largely been from the bench, with Goodwin rueing: “Archie has been really unlucky over the course of the season.

Archie Meekison in action during Dundee United vs Partick Thistle at Tannadice, Dundee
Archie Meekison. Image: SNS

“He has struggled to put consecutive training weeks together in the last wee while; just little knocks and niggles he has been picking up.”

However, he expects Meekison to be back in full training later this week and, given Craig Sibbald and Ross Docherty returned ahead of schedule from their own recent injuries, a place in the engine room could be up for grabs if Goodwin chooses to rotate.

And the Irishman also hopes Cudjoe is in contention, admitting he’ll “push” the Ghanaian ahead of the trip to Balmoor, given he suffered a dead leg on the back of a two match suspension.

As such, he hasn’t played since September 16.

“Archie Meekison should be back training with the group in the latter part of the week and we’ll have a decision on whether to include him in the squad for the weekend,” he continued.

United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“We have got bumps and scrapes, like many squads out there but nothing too significant. We’ll have a competitive squad for this game on Saturday.

“Cudjoe picked up a dead leg at the end of last week and it has dragged on a little more than we have anticipated.

“But we are going to try to push him this weekend because it’d be really good to get him minutes. He has missed a couple of games with the suspension and we’d like to have him available.”

Declan Gallagher update

However, it seems unlikely that Goodwin will treat Gallagher with the same urgency.

The defender limped off after 77 minutes in Kirkcaldy and was ably replaced by Ross Graham; that would appear an obvious swap if the experienced stopper is not 100% fit ahead of the weekend.

Goodwin notes that Graham is “desperate for minutes”.

Similarly, Louis Moult played for a longer stretch than Goodwin had anticipated — or desired — at the weekend. If needed, Tony Watt could continue in attack, allowing the former Burton Albion man another week of rest ahead of a crunch league game with Partick Thistle.

“Gallagher limped off with a slight groin strain but we don’t think it’s anything too serious,” confirmed Goodwin. “Whether we risk him on Saturday?

“We’ll make a decision later in the week.

Louis Moult came through his half-hour fine, thankfully, albeit he wasn’t 100% going into it. We felt there might be a cause to use him at some point which is why we included him in the squad.”

Goodwin was speaking from The Courier’s headquarters in the heart of Dundee, where 100 years of United memorabilia is on display until Thursday, October 13.

Conversation