EXCLUSIVE: Ross Graham opens up on ‘frustrating’ campaign as Dundee United prospect redoubles efforts

Graham could be set for a start against Peterhead.

Dundee United's Ross Graham warming up earlier this term
Graham warming up earlier this term. Image: Shutterstock / David Young.
By Alan Temple

Dundee United defender Ross Graham insists a “frustrating” campaign has only driven him to work even harder as he seeks an opportunity to impress.

Graham, 22, has started just three matches this term and had played 10 minutes of Championship football — against Arbroath on the opening day of the league season — prior to Saturday’s trip to face Raith Rovers.

However, he was pitched into action during the closing stages at Stark’s Park after Declan Gallagher felt a slight groin tweak.

With the contest balanced at 1-1 and swinging from end to end, Graham settled into the harum-scarum finale with aplomb, making several towering headed clearances.

United are actually yet to concede a goal while Graham has been on the pitch this season.

Ross Graham win an aerial challenge for Dundee United
Ross Graham win an aerial challenge. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman.

“I find it better to just get thrown in at the deep end,” Graham told Courier Sport.

“I didn’t have much time to think about it — I was straight in, and had a job to do. Hopefully, it proves to the gaffer that any time I’m needed, he can throw me on with confidence.”

Biding his time

There is no shame in Graham’s lack of minutes.

Centre-back is perhaps the toughest position at Tannadice for a deputy to get a look-in, such has been the imperious form of Gallagher and Kevin Holt.

An 11-game unbeaten run has been built on a stoic back-line.

DUndee United centre-back Kevin Holt in action
Fellow left-sided centre-half, Holt, has been superb. Image: SNS

“Deccy and Holty have been great, and are keeping me out,” he continued. “It’s unfortunate, personally, but I just need to take my chance when it does come.

“It’s definitely been frustrating and I don’t think any player wants to sit on the bench week-in, week-out. But I’ve kept my head down, continued to train hard and do whatever I can to catch the manager’s eye.

“When you aren’t in the team, you have to try even harder; work even harder than the players in the team, because I need to be at it when that chance does come.

“I know that I’m ready whenever he (Goodwin) needs me.”

No complacency

Indeed, United boss Jim Goodwin reserved special praise for Graham in the aftermath of a decent point for the Tangerines in Kirkcaldy; one that keeps them unbeaten at the summit of the Championship.

He stated that Graham has been “brilliant in training and deserved his minutes”, while hinting that a SPFL Trust Trophy trip to Peterhead on Saturday could be the perfect opportunity for the big defender to start if Gallagher is not 100% fit.

Graham meets a fan earlier this season
Graham meets a fan. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman.

“You always need strong competition for places in any squad,” he added.

“Gall and Holty are two really good players and it’s always going to be a fight for a place.

“But no-one can get complacent in our team.

“There is a lot of good quality on the bench ready to take their chance and step in. We are pushing each other every day.”

Conversation