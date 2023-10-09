Louis Moult on the Dundee United fan factor that inspired Stark’s Park strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Louis Moult on the Dundee United fan factor that inspired Stark’s Park strike

Moult climbed from the bench to notch his sixth goal of the season.

By Alan Temple
Louis Moult celebrates his leveller for Dundee United against Raith Rovers
Moult celebrates his leveller. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman.

As 3,200 drenched Arabs in the North Stand of Stark’s Park serenaded Louis Moult to the tune of “Gold” by Spandau Ballet, the Dundee United striker had one thought.

“I was warming up in front of that stand when they were all singing,” he smiled. “And I did think to myself: it’d be really nice to score in front of them today!”

Ask and you shall receive.

Moult took just nine minutes to make his mark on the top-of-the-table Championship clash, nodding home his sixth goal of the campaign following an intelligently worked corner-kick from Declan Glass.

It was a sensational impact on his comeback from a minor groin strain sustained against Inverness a fortnight prior.

By Jim Goodwin’s own admission, the former Motherwell man may have been just 70% fit. Yet he played 40 minutes, scored an instinctive goal to cancel out Lewis Vaughan’s opener and brought others into the game.

“I only trained on Friday,” explained Moult. “We’ve been very sensible with it. The injury is a little niggle on the groin but the club has managed it well.

“I’m eager to play and score goals. But as you get that bit older, you do become more sensible. As a younger player, I would probably have played all the way through it. I probably wouldn’t have come off at Inverness (below).

Dundee United striker Louis Moult after suffering a groin injury in Inverness
Louis Moult went off in the first half at Inverness. Image: SNS

“But you understand your own body as you get more experienced — and you stop taking chances.

“It (the outing at Raith) was probably for longer than I expected; I’ll be honest about that. But we were 1-0 down and in search of a goal and thankfully I was able to come on and get that goal.”

Competition for places

Moult’s circumspect attitude to spending a sensible period on the sidelines should not be mistaken for a lack of frustration.

He laughed: “No, I’m not calm about that, at all — I’m desperate to play!

“If anyone would have looked at me in the stands the previous weekend when we went 1-0 down against Queen’s Park in the first minute, I was all over the place.”

Tony Watt, left, and Louis Moult celebrate for Dundee United
Watt, left, and Moult provide potent attacking options for United. Image: SNS

In that particular showdown, United roared back to win 4-1, inspired by a brace by Tony Watt, excelling in the centre-forward position.

And he reckons that is an illustration of the fierce battle for places at Tannadice.

“You need that level of competition if you are going to be towards the top of the table,” continued Moult.

“That is how you get better as an individual and how the team improves. It’s fantastic that we can all chip in.

“That’s not just at the top of the park. I look at Ross Graham coming on at centre-back and doing really well — that fight for places is throughout our squad, which is brilliant for the football club.”

Louis Moult and Glenn Middleton celebrate a superbly worked Dundee United corner
Louis Moult and Glenn Middleton celebrate a superbly worked corner. Image: SNS

He added: “The boys who aren’t playing at the moment will be frustrated. Rightly so. If you aren’t frustrated, then you shouldn’t be a footballer. Having that depth and competition definitely drives the boys in the team to keep the momentum going.”

Unbeaten run continues

And Moult has no doubt that impetus will be required to shake off the challenge of Rovers, who he firmly believes will be “right up there” in the fight for the Championship title.

As such, he sees a point as a satisfactory outcome in Kirkcaldy.

Dundee United players take the acclaim of around 3,200 travelling Arabs
Dundee United players take the acclaim of around 3,200 travelling Arabs. Image: SNS

Saturday was big show of character from us, as a squad and a football club,” he added. “Raith Rovers are a tough team to play against, at a tough venue.

“I think they’ll be right up there.

“So, on the back of going 1-0 down, I think that’s a good result. Of course we want to win every game, but it keeps the unbeaten run going.”

More from Dundee United

Lewis Vaughan celebrates after putting Raith Rovers ahead
Lewis Vaughan says Raith have 'nothing to be scared of' after Dundee United display
The Raith Rovers players celebrate after Lewis Vaughan scores versus Dundee United. Image: SNS
3 Raith Rovers talking points: Fans 'belong' and Dundee United draw lays down marker
Dundee United players take the acclaim of around 3,200 travelling Arabs
4 Dundee United talking points: Why Championship hiatus is timely as Tannadice youngster is…
Moult takes the acclaim of the 3,300 travelling Arabs
Jim Goodwin reveals he didn't WANT to use goal hero Louis Moult as Dundee…
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray shakes hands with Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray challenges 'disappointed' Raith Rovers stars to 'keep it going' after solid start
Louis Moult salutes the travelling Dundee United fans
Raith Rovers 1-1 Dundee United: Super-sub Louis Moult secures Stark's Park point
Grand National winner Corach Rambler and Dundee United full-back Liam Grimshaw
How Dundee United star was almost part owner of Kinross-trained Grand National winner Corach…
Shaun Byrne has been a regular in the Raith Rovers side. Image: SNS.
Shaun Byrne: Loan switch from Dundee to Raith Rovers is 'what I needed'
The Championship's top two are set to meet when Dundee United (left) face Raith Rovers (right). Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Do Dundee United have 'Invincibles' potential? Raith Rovers clash will tell us
Raith manager Ian Murray and Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin. Images: SNS.
Ian Murray warns of Raith Rovers 'flipside' ahead of facing Dundee United team carrying…

Conversation