Dundee squad will come to fore as Ross County postponement adds to upcoming fixture ‘slog’

Dens Park boss Tony Docherty expects to utilise his entire squad in the coming weeks.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

The full extent of the Dundee squad will become an asset during the “slog” of November and December says Dens boss Tony Docherty.

There were huge changes to the Dark Blues squad over the summer with Docherty bringing in an incredible 16 new faces.

Some are yet to make their debuts for the club, however.

Loan signing Aaron Donnelly injured an ankle in his first week training with the club after arriving from Nottingham Forest.

He took a place on the bench at Hibs last week but is likely to play for Northern Ireland U/21s before Dundee this season, having been called up by Tommy Wright last week.

Marcel Lewis is yet to make his Dundee debut.
Marcel Lewis is yet to make his Dundee debut. Image: SNS

Burnley attacking Marcel Lewis, meanwhile, has also been a substitute but is yet to feature while Mo Sylla arrived on a permanent deal from Hartlepool but has been unable to force Malachi Boateng out of the team.

Sylla has played less than half-an-hour for his new club, making just two substitute appearances while the likes of Lee Ashcroft and Diego Pineda haven’t played since August and July respectively.

‘Slog’

However, Docherty says he expects injuries and suspensions to begin to bite as mid-season approaches.

The Dark Blues have 10 matches scheduled during November and December with midweek games coming into play.

There will also be Saturday’s postponed match at home to Ross County to fit in somewhere. That is yet to be decided.

But Docherty is happy with the make-up of his squad as he now prepares for five key matches against Aberdeen, Rangers, St Mirren and Livingston twice before the November international break.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson.
Dundee’s next opponent will be Barry Robson’s Aberdeen.

And he expects everyone in his first-team squad to be ready when called upon over the coming weeks.

“From experience it becomes a bit of a slog come November, December with the amount of games,” Docherty said.

“That’s when it gets really tough and why you build a squad.

“We are healthy just now but I realise when injuries and suspensions we will have to really call on the squad.

“So far I’ve been really happy with the seven performances. I’ve been happy with the input and involvement of everybody, everybody coming off the bench, not just the starting XI.

“I’m pleased to have such a healthy level of competition.

“That makes things a bit hard for me (to choose a team) but that’s a good position to be in – having to make decisions on who to play.”

Conversation