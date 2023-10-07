Jim Goodwin reveals he didn’t WANT to use goal hero Louis Moult as Dundee United boss offers Declan Gallagher injury update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin reveals he didn’t WANT to use goal hero Louis Moult as Dundee United boss offers Declan Gallagher injury update

Goodwin was full of praise for his gutsy No.9.

By Alan Temple
Moult takes the acclaim of the 3,300 travelling Arabs
Moult takes the acclaim of the 3,300 travelling Arabs. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman

Jim Goodwin has paid tribute to the character of Louis Moult after the Dundee United striker declared himself ready to face Raith Rovers.

Moult had been absent since suffering a minor groin strain against Inverness a fortnight ago and has taken part in just one training session since then — on Friday afternoon.

Goodwin estimated Moult’s fitness level at around “70% or 80%” and confessed that he didn’t particularly want to deploy the former Motherwell hero at Stark’s Park.

I was hoping that I wouldn’t need to use Louis…he isn’t quite over the groin strain.

Jim Goodwin

Yet, needs must. With Rovers leading through a Lewis Vaughan goal, Moult entered the fray with 55 minutes on the clock and proceeded to bag a pivotal leveller. 

The result keeps United top of the Championship and unbeaten in their last 11 games in all competitions.

Moult converted amid a stramash in the Rovers box
Moult converted amid a stramash in the Rovers box. Image: SNS

Goodwin said: “I was hoping that I wouldn’t need to use Louis!

“He isn’t quite over the groin strain, but credit to him because he declared himself fit. He was only 70% or 80% but he is so committed to the cause and helping his teammates.

“I felt it was an important time to make that change.

“You can see the quality he brings, not just with the goal — which is a very good corner and something we have worked on a number of times — but his all-round play was very good and he linked the play up really well.”

Niggles

While Moult made an impactful return from a groin strain, United lost Declan Gallagher to one. 

The towering centre-back limped off after 77 minutes, with Ross Graham entering the fray for his maiden appearance since September 9 and performing admirably amid late Rovers pressure. 

Declan Gallagher wins a towering header
Gallagher wins a towering header. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman

“Deccy (Gallagher) has a slight issue with his groin but I don’t think it’s anything too alarming,” added Goodwin. “It’s similar to the Louis Moult situation at Inverness, when we got him off the pitch early enough.

“We’ll assess it on Monday.”

Rest and recovery

With Archie Meekison (knee) and Mathew Cudjoe (dead leg) both missing out on the match-day squad, Goodwin acknowledged that the break from league action — United face Peterhead in the SPFL Trust Trophy next week — comes at a decent time.

Jim Goodwin on the touchline at Stark's Park
Goodwin on the touchline at Stark’s Park. Image: SNS

“Those players who are carrying niggles like Gallagher, Moult, Cudjoe, Meekison; we may not risk them next weekend,” confirmed Goodwin.

“We have a lot of players in this squad desperate for some game time.

“Players like Kieran Freeman, Ross Graham — who has been brilliant in training and deserved his minutes on Saturday — might have the chance for some minutes. At the same time, we want to progress in the competition.”

More from Dundee United

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray shakes hands with Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray challenges 'disappointed' Raith Rovers stars to 'keep it going' after solid start
Louis Moult salutes the travelling Dundee United fans
Raith Rovers 1-1 Dundee United: Super-sub Louis Moult secures Stark's Park point
Grand National winner Corach Rambler and Dundee United full-back Liam Grimshaw
How Dundee United star was almost part owner of Kinross-trained Grand National winner Corach…
Shaun Byrne has been a regular in the Raith Rovers side. Image: SNS.
Shaun Byrne: Loan switch from Dundee to Raith Rovers is 'what I needed'
The Championship's top two are set to meet when Dundee United (left) face Raith Rovers (right). Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Do Dundee United have 'Invincibles' potential? Raith Rovers clash will tell us
Raith manager Ian Murray and Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin. Images: SNS.
Ian Murray warns of Raith Rovers 'flipside' ahead of facing Dundee United team carrying…
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin addresses the media
Jim Goodwin hints at Louis Moult Stark’s Park role as Dundee United boss hails…
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers star a doubt as Ian Murray reveals player he is 'desperate' to…
Jim Goodwin has been named Championship manager of the month following a fine, unbeaten September. Image: Wise Media / Richard Wiseman
Jim Goodwin lands Championship manager of the month award as Dundee United boss laughs…
Kevin McDonald on Scotland duty in 2018
Former Dundee and Dundee United man Kevin McDonald named interim boss of English League…

Conversation