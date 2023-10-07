Jim Goodwin reveals he didn’t WANT to use goal hero Louis Moult as Dundee United boss offers Declan Gallagher injury update

Jim Goodwin has paid tribute to the character of Louis Moult after the Dundee United striker declared himself ready to face Raith Rovers.

Moult had been absent since suffering a minor groin strain against Inverness a fortnight ago and has taken part in just one training session since then — on Friday afternoon.

Goodwin estimated Moult’s fitness level at around “70% or 80%” and confessed that he didn’t particularly want to deploy the former Motherwell hero at Stark’s Park.

I was hoping that I wouldn’t need to use Louis…he isn’t quite over the groin strain. Jim Goodwin

Yet, needs must. With Rovers leading through a Lewis Vaughan goal, Moult entered the fray with 55 minutes on the clock and proceeded to bag a pivotal leveller.

The result keeps United top of the Championship and unbeaten in their last 11 games in all competitions.

Goodwin said: “I was hoping that I wouldn’t need to use Louis!

“He isn’t quite over the groin strain, but credit to him because he declared himself fit. He was only 70% or 80% but he is so committed to the cause and helping his teammates.

“I felt it was an important time to make that change.

“You can see the quality he brings, not just with the goal — which is a very good corner and something we have worked on a number of times — but his all-round play was very good and he linked the play up really well.”

Niggles

While Moult made an impactful return from a groin strain, United lost Declan Gallagher to one.

The towering centre-back limped off after 77 minutes, with Ross Graham entering the fray for his maiden appearance since September 9 and performing admirably amid late Rovers pressure.

“Deccy (Gallagher) has a slight issue with his groin but I don’t think it’s anything too alarming,” added Goodwin. “It’s similar to the Louis Moult situation at Inverness, when we got him off the pitch early enough.

“We’ll assess it on Monday.”

Rest and recovery

With Archie Meekison (knee) and Mathew Cudjoe (dead leg) both missing out on the match-day squad, Goodwin acknowledged that the break from league action — United face Peterhead in the SPFL Trust Trophy next week — comes at a decent time.

“Those players who are carrying niggles like Gallagher, Moult, Cudjoe, Meekison; we may not risk them next weekend,” confirmed Goodwin.

“We have a lot of players in this squad desperate for some game time.

“Players like Kieran Freeman, Ross Graham — who has been brilliant in training and deserved his minutes on Saturday — might have the chance for some minutes. At the same time, we want to progress in the competition.”