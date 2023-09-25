Declan Glass relishes best EVER Dundee United run as Tannadice ace vows not to surrender ‘heavy jersey’ without a fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Declan Glass relishes best EVER Dundee United run as Tannadice ace vows not to surrender ‘heavy jersey’ without a fight

Glass has started five successive fixtures for the Tangerines.

Declan Glass in full flow for Dundee United
Declan Glass in full flow. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Declan Glass has no intention of surrendering his hard-won Dundee United spot without a fight as he enjoys his most consistent EVER run in the Tangerines’ line-up.

Glass, 23, racked up his fifth start in a row as United claimed a dramatic victory against Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Saturday, with Chris Mochrie sealing the 1-0 triumph with a 92nd-minute strike.

Since coming into the side, Glass has notched two assists and provided a creative spark from deep — as well as embracing the dirty work in the engine room.

I’ve been really driven to perform well and not give my jersey away — because it’s a tough jersey to get and a heavy one to wear.

Declan Glass

“This is the best run I’ve had for a few years,” Glass told Courier Sport. “Saturday was my fifth start in a row — and it’s been a long while since I’ve had that.”

Dundee united's Declan Glass seeks to unleash a shot against Inverness
Glass seeks to unleash a shot against Inverness. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman

Indeed, the last time Glass started five on the bounce was in November 2019 when he was starring during a loan spell with Cove Rangers. He had never before achieved that with United despite flashes of undoubted potential.

“I feel like I’ve deserved it and I’ve worked hard for it,” he continued. “Since I’ve come into the side, I’ve been really driven to perform well and not give my jersey away — because it’s a tough jersey to get and a heavy one to wear.

“But you’ve got to enjoy that and embrace it, and I’m delighted with the way things are going.”

Both sides of the game

Only Steven Lawless (3.26) has averaged more key passes in the Championship than Glass’ 2.73 per game, while he has recovered possession in the opposition half more than ANY other United player, averaging 5.46 per game (StatsBomb).

He is rising to the challenge of boss Jim Goodwin to combine his natural flair and technical ability with a combative streak.

A StatsBomb radar of how Declan Glass compares with fellow Championship midfielders
Declan Glass compares favourably with fellow Championship midfielder. Image: StatsBomb

“The gaffer has always said that I need to do both sides of the game and that’s something I’ve maybe not done so well in the past,” he acknowledged.

“Now, I’ve played a few games in that deeper role and quite enjoyed it. I’ve embraced it and got stuck in. Whereas, before I might have been a bit annoyed and wanted to be higher up the pitch.

“With the way we are playing — dominating the ball — it’s great to get the ball down and help to build the play from the back, taking the ball from the defence and going through the thirds.”

Declan Glass in action in Inverness for Dundee United
Glass in action in Inverness. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman

Reflecting on Goodwin’s contention that Glass had been “pigeon-holed” as a No.10, he added: “I’ve never felt like I have been (solely a No.10) but a lot of people have dressed it up like that.

“So, credit to the gaffer for seeing that potential in me and trusting me in that deeper role. And that’s what it’s about: gaining trust. I’ve been at a lot of clubs and gaining the trust of the manager isn’t always easy.

“I feel like I’ve got it here.”

Graft pays dividends

Fellow Tannadice academy graduate Mochrie was the hero in the Highlands as the youngster notched his first ever league goal, despite the visitors going down to ten men for a second successive match following the dismissal of Jordan Tillson.

And Glass reckons United’s strong finale is testament to the togetherness within the dressing room — and the tireless graft done during pre-season.

The celebrations that followed Dundee United's Highland winner
The celebrations that followed United’s Highland winner. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman

“A result like that shows real spirit we have,” Glass added. “That’s what we are; a group where everyone is involved. You could see from the reaction towards Chris (Mochrie) that everyone was delighted for him.

“I think we finished the game the stronger team, which is a credit to the work the physios and sports science team have done with us during pre-season. I think we look as fit as anything.”

