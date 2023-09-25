Declan Glass relishes best EVER Dundee United run as Tannadice ace vows not to surrender ‘heavy jersey’ without a fight

Declan Glass has no intention of surrendering his hard-won Dundee United spot without a fight as he enjoys his most consistent EVER run in the Tangerines’ line-up.

Glass, 23, racked up his fifth start in a row as United claimed a dramatic victory against Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Saturday, with Chris Mochrie sealing the 1-0 triumph with a 92nd-minute strike.

Since coming into the side, Glass has notched two assists and provided a creative spark from deep — as well as embracing the dirty work in the engine room.

I’ve been really driven to perform well and not give my jersey away — because it’s a tough jersey to get and a heavy one to wear. Declan Glass

“This is the best run I’ve had for a few years,” Glass told Courier Sport. “Saturday was my fifth start in a row — and it’s been a long while since I’ve had that.”

Indeed, the last time Glass started five on the bounce was in November 2019 when he was starring during a loan spell with Cove Rangers. He had never before achieved that with United despite flashes of undoubted potential.

“I feel like I’ve deserved it and I’ve worked hard for it,” he continued. “Since I’ve come into the side, I’ve been really driven to perform well and not give my jersey away — because it’s a tough jersey to get and a heavy one to wear.

“But you’ve got to enjoy that and embrace it, and I’m delighted with the way things are going.”

Both sides of the game

Only Steven Lawless (3.26) has averaged more key passes in the Championship than Glass’ 2.73 per game, while he has recovered possession in the opposition half more than ANY other United player, averaging 5.46 per game (StatsBomb).

He is rising to the challenge of boss Jim Goodwin to combine his natural flair and technical ability with a combative streak.

“The gaffer has always said that I need to do both sides of the game and that’s something I’ve maybe not done so well in the past,” he acknowledged.

“Now, I’ve played a few games in that deeper role and quite enjoyed it. I’ve embraced it and got stuck in. Whereas, before I might have been a bit annoyed and wanted to be higher up the pitch.

“With the way we are playing — dominating the ball — it’s great to get the ball down and help to build the play from the back, taking the ball from the defence and going through the thirds.”

Reflecting on Goodwin’s contention that Glass had been “pigeon-holed” as a No.10, he added: “I’ve never felt like I have been (solely a No.10) but a lot of people have dressed it up like that.

“So, credit to the gaffer for seeing that potential in me and trusting me in that deeper role. And that’s what it’s about: gaining trust. I’ve been at a lot of clubs and gaining the trust of the manager isn’t always easy.

“I feel like I’ve got it here.”

Graft pays dividends

Fellow Tannadice academy graduate Mochrie was the hero in the Highlands as the youngster notched his first ever league goal, despite the visitors going down to ten men for a second successive match following the dismissal of Jordan Tillson.

And Glass reckons United’s strong finale is testament to the togetherness within the dressing room — and the tireless graft done during pre-season.

“A result like that shows real spirit we have,” Glass added. “That’s what we are; a group where everyone is involved. You could see from the reaction towards Chris (Mochrie) that everyone was delighted for him.

“I think we finished the game the stronger team, which is a credit to the work the physios and sports science team have done with us during pre-season. I think we look as fit as anything.”