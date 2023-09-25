Chris Mochrie hopes patience pays off as Dundee United kid welcomes Goodwin pathway

It was far from the prettiest goal Chris Mochrie will ever score.

But the Dundee United kid hopes it proves to be one of the most important.

Mochrie, 20, was the Tangerines hero on Saturday as his first ever league goal for the club secured a dramatic 1-0 victory over Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Hopefully, by the end of the season, it could be a big one. Chris Mochrie

With United down to ten men for a second successive fixture following the dismissal of Jordan Tillson, the playmaker pounced in the 92nd minute, prodding into the net following a manic stramash in the box.

The victory sends the Terrors back to the summit of the Championship with a seventh win in their last nine unbeaten outings.

“I haven’t scored a lot of goals in my career so far, so I was buzzing,” beamed Mochrie.

“The shot went through the first guy’s legs and, after that, I felt like I was watching it for ages — trundling into the back of the net!

“It probably wasn’t the best goal I will score, but it was an important one, especially with the way the game was going and us down to 10 men.

“We kept pushing and got the winner. Hopefully, by the end of the season, it could be a big one.”

Niggles

As well as providing a magic moment for the collective, it was a cathartic afternoon for Mochrie himself.

Fresh from winning the League One title while on loan with Dunfermline Athletic last season, the gifted midfielder was determined to make his mark at Tannadice and cement a first-team berth.

Niggling injuries have limited him to five appearances, largely off the bench, so far.

But he took his chance in the Highlands.

“In the last month or two I’ve been injured so I’m just trying to make sure I get myself fit,” continued Mochrie. “I’ve had a couple of niggles, came back into training and then had a wee tweak in my groin.

“Hopefully, that’s the end of that, now.

“It is just about being patient and hopefully I can keep getting opportunities and keep contributing. I was given a chance on Saturday and did that.”

Faith in youth

Mochrie certainly has plenty of inspiration to call upon.

Boss Jim Goodwin has shown a willingness to rely on youth, with Mathew Cudjoe, Kai Fotheringham, Declan Glass and Archie Meekison all playing a part — with varying regularity — this season.

“That gives me the belief that I can come in and do well,” added Mochrie. “The gaffer WILL trust us. That’s all you can ask for — then it is about repaying him.

“Hopefully, all of the younger lads can keep contributing and earn a place in his team.”