Archie Meekison pin-points room for improvement as Dundee United prospect credits fan backing for dramatic leveller

Archie Meekison has vowed to strive for self-improvement following his performance in Dundee United’s dramatic 1-1 draw against Dunfermline.

Meekison, 21, entered the fray as an early substitute following an injury to Kieran Freeman.

Already without Ross Docherty in the engine room — the United captain nursing a hamstring tweak — Liam Grimshaw was moved to full-back following Freeman’s set-back, resulting in Meekison slotting into a deep-lying midfield role.

Although he became increasingly influential as the game went on, flashing one shot narrowly wide as the Tangerines chased a leveller, the Scotland under-21 international knows he can do better.

“It’s never easy to come into a game at that stage and I played a slightly different role, as the deeper midfielder,” Meekison told Courier Sport. “I wasn’t happy with my performance.

“But that’s something for me to educate myself in, and improve.

“There are always aspects of your game where you can get better and I need to learn to find ways to play in different positions and still contribute to positive performances for the team.”

He added: “The gaffer has been absolutely brilliant with me and it’s my responsibility to make sure that, regardless of where he uses me, I know how to play that role the way he wants.”

Character

Meekison was far from unique in failing to reach the expected standards, with United requiring a moment of injury-time magic from Mathew Cudjoe to break the Dunfermline resistance following Craig Wighton’s opener.

But what they lacked in cutting edge, Meekison reckons the Tangerines made up for in drive and determination to get something from the game.

Mathew Cudjoe has started the season in electric form ⚡️ How's this for a late equaliser! 🤩#cinchChamp | @dundeeunitedfc pic.twitter.com/BdDO9CqjIV — SPFL (@spfl) August 14, 2023

As a team, we didn’t perform to the best of our abilities and we know that,” he continued.

“But it did show character for us to keep going — and it shows that we mean business this season. We will never give up and that’s the mentality of the squad we have created.”

Meekison added: “A lot of credit is due to the supporters for creating the atmosphere they did. I can’t say that we would have definitely scored that equaliser if the fans hadn’t been driving us on.”

EPL test

United’s disappointing Viaplay Cup exit means the Tangerines will not be in competitive action until their visit to Ayr United on August 26.

But there will be no rest for the wicked as Jim Goodwin takes his side to face English Premier League new boys Burnley on Friday.

“Throughout the whole of our pre-season, there was a real emphasis in gaining match fitness through playing games, rather than just hard training,” explained Meekison.

“We had around 13 games during pre-season before our first competitive game! That was all in the space of six weeks; going Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday-Tuesday.

“And Burnley is another great test against tough opponents. It’ll be a good opportunity to try a few things, while keeping our sharpness and fitness where it needs to be. We want to be the fittest team in the league.”