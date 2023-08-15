Archie Meekison pin-points room for improvement as Dundee United prospect credits fan backing for dramatic leveller

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Archie Meekison pin-points room for improvement as Dundee United prospect credits fan backing for dramatic leveller

Meekison was critical of his own showing against Dunfermline.

Archie Meekison in action for Dundee United against Dunfermline
Meekison in action against the Pars. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Archie Meekison has vowed to strive for self-improvement following his performance in Dundee United’s dramatic 1-1 draw against Dunfermline.

Meekison, 21, entered the fray as an early substitute following an injury to Kieran Freeman.

Already without Ross Docherty in the engine room — the United captain nursing a hamstring tweak — Liam Grimshaw was moved to full-back following Freeman’s set-back, resulting in Meekison slotting into a deep-lying midfield role.

Although he became increasingly influential as the game went on, flashing one shot narrowly wide as the Tangerines chased a leveller, the Scotland under-21 international knows he can do better.

Archie Meekison speaks to the media on Dundee United duty
Meekison is determined to improve. Image: SNS

“It’s never easy to come into a game at that stage and I played a slightly different role, as the deeper midfielder,” Meekison told Courier Sport. “I wasn’t happy with my performance.

“But that’s something for me to educate myself in, and improve.

“There are always aspects of your game where you can get better and I need to learn to find ways to play in different positions and still contribute to positive performances for the team.”

He added: “The gaffer has been absolutely brilliant with me and it’s my responsibility to make sure that, regardless of where he uses me, I know how to play that role the way he wants.”

Character

Meekison was far from unique in failing to reach the expected standards, with United requiring a moment of injury-time magic from Mathew Cudjoe to break the Dunfermline resistance following Craig Wighton’s opener.

But what they lacked in cutting edge, Meekison reckons the Tangerines made up for in drive and determination to get something from the game.

As a team, we didn’t perform to the best of our abilities and we know that,” he continued.

“But it did show character for us to keep going — and it shows that we mean business this season. We will never give up and that’s the mentality of the squad we have created.”

Meekison added: “A lot of credit is due to the supporters for creating the atmosphere they did. I can’t say that we would have definitely scored that equaliser if the fans hadn’t been driving us on.”

EPL test

United’s disappointing Viaplay Cup exit means the Tangerines will not be in competitive action until their visit to Ayr United on August 26.

But there will be no rest for the wicked as Jim Goodwin takes his side to face English Premier League new boys Burnley on Friday.

Burnley's training base
Burnley’s training base.

“Throughout the whole of our pre-season, there was a real emphasis in gaining match fitness through playing games, rather than just hard training,” explained Meekison.

“We had around 13 games during pre-season before our first competitive game! That was all in the space of six weeks; going Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday-Tuesday.

“And Burnley is another great test against tough opponents. It’ll be a good opportunity to try a few things, while keeping our sharpness and fitness where it needs to be. We want to be the fittest team in the league.”

