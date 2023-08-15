Fife A92 shut northbound near Kirkcaldy after crash Emergency services have been called to the Redhouse Roundabout. By Ben MacDonald August 15 2023, 8.31am Share A92 shut northbound near Kirkcaldy after crash Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4639468/a92-crash-kirkcaldy-roundabout/ Copy Link There are delays following the A92 crash near Kirkcaldy. Image: DC Thomson Drivers have been warned to expect delays on the A92 near Kirkcaldy after a crash. The road is shut northbound after the collision at the Redhouse Roundabout. Traffic Scotland is warning of slow traffic in the area, with reports of delays of about half an hour in the area. Four fire engines have been sent to the scene. It has not been confirmed if anyone has been injured. More to follow