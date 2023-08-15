A92 shut northbound near Kirkcaldy after crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

A92 shut northbound near Kirkcaldy after crash

Emergency services have been called to the Redhouse Roundabout.

By Ben MacDonald
There are delays following the A92 crash near Kirkcaldy. Image: DC Thomson
There are delays following the A92 crash near Kirkcaldy. Image: DC Thomson

Drivers have been warned to expect delays on the A92 near Kirkcaldy after a crash.

The road is shut northbound after the collision at the Redhouse Roundabout.

Traffic Scotland is warning of slow traffic in the area, with reports of delays of about half an hour in the area.

Four fire engines have been sent to the scene.

It has not been confirmed if anyone has been injured.

More to follow

More from Fife

James Stewart, front, was spurred on by the support of his fellow runners.
Kirkcaldy's wonderful Wizards follow last duel trail 31 times in aid of foodbank
Police in Cowdenebeath. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services
Arrests after men with imitation gun hunted by armed police in Cowdenbeath
Beath High School in Cowdenbeath
Fife teacher 'told Christian pupil Jesus was gay'
Cross Street, Dysart
Man, 43, arrested as police in riot gear raid Fife flat
Police and Fire on the scene at the crash involving a car and a lorry in Crossgates, Fife
Woman, 58, dies after crash in south Fife
Police blocking the road after the crash on the A914
Multiple emergency services called to crash in north-east Fife
Rex Park in Dunfermline where the indecent exposure took place.
Man indecently exposed himself in 'upsetting' Dunfermline incident
John Meechan at the top of the Cioch in Coire Lagan, Skye, on Monday July 24 2023 two days before his fall.
John Meechan obituary: Great-grandfather from Glenrothes who died in Skye mountain tragedy
Steven Heron.
Man jailed for beating woman unconscious in New Year's Day Glenrothes attack
The end of an era: The final race at Beveridge Park in June 1988.
Kirkcaldy Grand Prix: Beveridge Park was home of motorbike racing for 40 years