Dundee United to face Burnley as Jim Goodwin eyes English Premier League test

Dundee United will face English Premier League new boys Burnley in a bounce game this Friday.

The Tangerines have a fixture-free week following their Viaplay Cup exit and were keen to maintain their fitness and match sharpness.

Vincent Kompany’s Clarets were more than happy to accomodate United as they seek to build understanding and momentum following a comprehensive defeat against Manchester City in their season opener last Friday.

The match will take place behind closed doors at Burnley’s Barnfield Training Centre.

Recognition for youngster

Meanwhile, United prospect Scott Constable has been added to the latest Scotland under-17s squad.

Constable, who penned his first ever professional contract with the Terrors in June, could play a part in the upcoming double-header against Switzerland on Tuesday and Thursday.