Storm Agnes: Tayside and Fife braced for strong winds and heavy rain

Strong winds and heavy rain are set to hit Tayside and Fife this week as Storm Agnes arrives.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind, covering much of the UK from 10am on Wednesday until 7am on Thursday.

Gusts of about 40mph are expected in coastal areas of Angus, Fife and Dundee.

The warning comes after rail services were disrupted on Monday due to strong winds.

Mark Sidaway, deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “A deep area of low pressure is expected to approach southwest Ireland early on Wednesday, and track across northern parts of the UK before clearing early Thursday.

“There is some uncertainty on the precise track and strength of this weather system, however the most likely outcome at present is for a wide swathe of 50 to 60mph gusts affecting inland areas.

“A yellow warning for wind has been issued for much of the country from 10am on Wednesday to 7am on Thursday.

“Some Irish Sea coasts could see gusts of 65 to 75 mph, with a small chance of 80 mph gusts on the most exposed coasts and headlands.”

Temperatures in Tayside and Fife are expected to reach about 14°C on Wednesday and 16°C on Thursday, and staying in double figures overnight.