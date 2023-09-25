Dundee Strong winds disrupt train services in Tayside Speed restrictions are in place on various routes across Scotland due to severe weather. By James Simpson September 25 2023, 6.56am Share Strong winds disrupt train services in Tayside Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4754537/strong-winds-disrupt-train-services-in-tayside/ Copy Link Strong winds are causing travel disruption on rail services in Tayside. Speed restrictions are in place on various routes across Scotland due to severe weather. Delays and disruptions are expected on several Scotrail routes until 1pm on Monday. Trains on some routes will be delayed by up to 30 minutes, cancelled or revised. Tayside routes affected Among the routes affected are: Trains between Newcastle and Edinburgh / Aberdeen / Inverness may be delayed by up to 20 minutes Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh / Inverness services may be delayed up to 20 minutes Glasgow Queen Street / Aberdeen / Perth services may be delayed up to 20 minutes Replacement road transport has been requested to run in place of cancelled services between Glasgow Queen Street and Oban / Mallaig. A yellow weather warning had been in place for parts of Perthshire and Angus on Sunday for heavy rain.