Dundee scorer Amadou Bakayoko not satisfied with draws as he reveals lofty Dens Park aim and addresses Kilmarnock penalty call

The Dark Blues fought back with 10 men for a point against Kilmarnock but Bakayoko insists Dundee are capable of much more.

By George Cran
Dundee striker Amadou Bakayoko. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Dundee are unbeaten at Dens Park in the Premiership this season.

The Dark Blues have shown they are a tough nut to crack in their early games this term, losing just twice on the road at the top two, Celtic and St Mirren.

But their start of three draws and just one win doesn’t satisfy a hungry Dundee team.

It certainly doesn’t satisfy No 9 Amadou Bakayoko who feels there is far more to come from him and his team-mates.

And even mentioned the possibility of top-six hopes.

“When I first came in I was quite surprised in the first game everyone was like, it is nice to get a point. I thought surely they are expecting us to win games!” the Sierra Leone international said.

Amadou Bakayoko scored his first Dens Park goal against Kilmarnock. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“We set our own expectations but I found out that over the years Dundee have been going up and down.

“Some people might say we should just be happy to stay in the league but I am hoping and aiming for the top six.

“So we are looking to stay. It is not going to be easy but I think we have shown a lot and we could definitely be up there.

“We just take it game by game but I think we have done really well so far and there is still plenty to come, I reckon.”

‘I expect a lot more from us’

The latest result saw a dramatic last-gasp goal from Zak Rudden earn a draw at home against Kilmarnock.

And despite playing an hour with 10 men, the big striker reckons Dundee fans can expect better from their side in the matches to come.

“Going a man down was obviously tough but we wanted the three points,” he added.

“I was pleased with my goal as it is something we have worked on.

Bakayoko knocks in from close range to open the scoring against Kilmarnock. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“But I expect a lot more from us to be honest.

“It wasn’t the best performance but it just shows despite that we still got a draw and we can do a lot more.

“Personally I don’t think it was a red card – it was an orange card type of thing.

“But he made his decision and we just had to keep grafting as you never know what could happen in a game.

“It eventually worked out well for us, we got the goal and made it 2-2.”

‘Dug deep’

Bakayoko himself opened the scoring, notching his third goal in four games for club and country.

It’s a good spell in front of goal for the striker, despite the first of that run still credited to Scott Tiffoney at St Johnstone.

But, he’s also not entirely satisfied with his own performance against Killie.

“I like to link up play with my midfielders and wingers, and be a bit more direct.

“I gave the ball away quite cheaply a few times but I don’t watch my videos back, I just move on.

“We got the point, I dug deep and I now move on to the training ground trying to get better personally and for the team.”

Handball call

After opening the scoring, the big striker also played a big part in the concession of Killie’s leveller.

Referee David Munro goes to the VAR monitor to review a penalty decision against Bakayoko. Image: SNS

On the half-hour mark, the ball struck Bakayoko’s arm in the area as he defended a set-piece and a penalty was given following a VAR check.

Was it harsh?

“I would say so as it was against me!” the Dundee man replied.

“My hand was quite close to my body but I don’t know what they look at.

“I thought surely he’s not going to give it but he has made his decision.”

Conversation