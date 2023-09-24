4 Dundee talking points from controversial Kilmarnock draw – including ref rancour, Rudden’s rouser and the irrepressible Owen Beck

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

4 Dundee talking points from controversial Kilmarnock draw – including ref rancour, Rudden’s rouser and the irrepressible Owen Beck

The 10-man Dark Blues came from behind to earn a point after a rollercoaster 90 minutes at Dens Park.

Zak Rudden celebrates his late, late leveller. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Zak Rudden celebrates his late, late leveller. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
By George Cran

Where VAR travels, controversy follows.

It hasn’t taken long for Dundee to find out just how frustrating the technology can be – and to feel very hard done by after its interventions.

The 2-2 draw between the Dark Blues and Kilmarnock was a match dominated by refereeing decisions, aided and abetted by the video assistant’s monitor.

Amadou Bakayoko opened the scoring on 16 minutes before Dan Armstrong scored twice to put Killie in front with Josh Mulligan sent off in the first half at 1-1.

But, with defeat on the cards, Zak Rudden stepped up to level things again in stoppage time.

Zak Rudden finds the back of the net late in stoppage time. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Zak Rudden finds the back of the net late in stoppage time. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Talking points aplenty – so where to start?

Where else…

Referee

David Munro is fast becoming very unpopular in the city of Dundee.

Only last weekend he was the lightning rod for fury at Tannadice after sending Mathew Cudjoe off.

That decision would later be given credence by video replays that showed Cudjoe’s arm appearing to make contact with the face of his opponent.

Josh Mulligan is shown a red card by referee David Munro. Image: SNS
Josh Mulligan is shown a red card by referee David Munro. Image: SNS

Time on this occasion, though, won’t prove his big decision correct.

Josh Mulligan’s challenge on Dan Armstrong was not a good one, let’s set that straight. It was a poor tackle and a clear foul. A clear yellow card.

But out came the red and, despite VAR suggesting a clear and obvious error had been made, Munro doubled down on his decision. He later told Dens boss Tony Docherty he felt it was a “reckless” challenge.

Just minutes after a VAR decision that gave Kilmarnock their leveller for a harsh handball by Amadou Bakayoko, it really stung for the Dark Blues.

After that there was a huge amount of anger in the stadium and feeling of injustice from the home support.

That intensified when Robbie Deas flew in on Jordan McGhee on halfway. This, too, was not a good challenge and clearly a yellow card.

But, because of the red for Mulligan’s challenge, the question is quite rightly asked – what was so much worse about Mulligan on Armstrong than Deas on McGhee?

Performance

Dundee are building a portfolio of performances that show they can handle this level.

They’d like more wins on the board but this was another strong display to add to the likes of Motherwell, Hearts and St Johnstone.

Docherty’s side started off on the front foot and grabbed a good opening goal.

Killie worked their way into the game in a fairly even contest before the penalty award and after the red card were, as expected, the team in ascendancy.

Kilmarnock celebrate after Armstrong made it 1-1. Image: SNS
Kilmarnock celebrate after Armstrong made it 1-1. Image: SNS

But throughout the second period, despite having 10 men, Dundee rarely looked uncomfortable in their defensive shape.

And Kilmarnock created very little – until an Andrew Dallas cross somehow evaded Joe Shaughnessy, Trevor Carson, Ricki Lamie and Owen Beck to give Armstrong an open goal.

The Dundee equaliser in the end was a deserved one for the effort put in throughout.

And another game where newly-promoted Dundee showed they are more than capable of mixing it at Premiership level.

Rudden

This was a big moment for Rudden.

Only his second Premiership goal for Dundee and the third of his career.

He coped some flak for a poor miss in his last appearance, firing the chance to seal all three points at St Johnstone wide before the Dark Blues conceded an equaliser.

Had he done that, his side would have no doubt won the points.

This time he earned his team a key point – and gave himself a huge confidence boost in the process.

Now’s the time to kick on, Dundee need players to put the ball in the net and it’s up to Rudden to prove he can do that consistently.

Beck

The Liverpool loanee stood out a mile – again.

From the first whistle he took to his battle with Armstrong with relish, coming out on top more often than not in that one-on-one battle. Armstrong scored twice but the first was a penalty and fault for the second doesn’t lie at Beck’s feet.

Striding forward with the ball, he pushed his team on and defended with aplomb.

Owen Beck takes on Dan Armstrong. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Owen Beck takes on Andrew Dallas. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Most importantly he played a key role in the two goals scored by his team.

Two good corner-kick deliveries brought two goals.

The first was one worked out on the training ground, clipped into the near post for Shaughnessy to flick to the far post and Bakayoko to turn home.

The second was dropped into the danger zone and met by Lamie to knock down for Rudden.

A stellar performer, Beck is going from strength to strength in dark blue, impressing week after week.

This was no different.

Conversation