Fife road closed overnight after 3 car crash near Rosyth

A main road in Fife was closed overnight following a three-car crash on the outskirts of Rosyth.

Emergency services responded to reports of a crash near the Limekilns Junction on the A985 shortly after 6pm on Saturday.

The collision closed Admiralty Road in both directions for more than eight hours.

The road was later reopened at 4:15am.

It is unknown if there were any injuries at this time.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were first called to reports of an RTC on Admiralty Road near Rosyth at 6:07pm.

“Police and the Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

“Three fire appliances were at the scene, from Dunfermline, Lochgelly and a station in Edinburgh.

“We left the scene at 7:53pm.”

Police Scotland has been askedto comment.