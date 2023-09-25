Sex attacker who targeted women in Levenmouth jailed for five years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sex attacker who targeted women in Levenmouth jailed for five years

Former groundworker Stuart Cooper will be on the sex offenders register for the remainder of his life.

By Ross Gardiner
HMP Edinburgh.
Cooper was sentenced via videolink to HMP Edinburgh. Image: PA.

A burly sex attacker who carried out assaults on women in Fife towns two years apart has been jailed.

Stuart Cooper used his body weight to pin a victim down before subjecting her to a rape ordeal at a house in Methil.

But Cooper, 43, had struck before when he sexually assaulted another woman at an address in Leven, who was pushed and pinned onto a bed.

Last month when he was found guilty, the High Court in Edinburgh heard the first woman was “too scared” to report the incident at the time.

‘Little mitigation’

Following the completion of background reports, Cooper was sentenced at the High Court in Dundee via a video link from HMP Edinburgh.

His solicitor advocate Johnathan Crowe said: “By way of mitigation, there is little I can say.

“Mr Cooper maintains his position of denial.

“The writer of the report advises Mr Cooper demonstrated some insight.

“Mr Cooper is someone who has previously been subject to court orders.

“He was born and bred in the Walsall area of England.

“He had no involvement with his father in his upbringing.

The High Court in Dundee.
The High Court in Dundee.

“From the age of 12, he left the family home to take up employment. He has always worked.

“Further to that, he is coping with the prison system. He is putting his time to good use.

“He knows full well that he will be sent to prison today.

“He advises he will be reflective.”

Mr Crowe said his client had had four serious previous intimate relationships and the amicable relationships he has retained are demonstrative of his behaviour not being a pattern.

Lord Fairley sentenced Cooper to five years imprisonment, backdated to November 15 when he was first remanded.

Cooper will also be on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

Trial

Cooper, of Wilson Avenue, Denny, in Stirlingshire, had denied a series of charges during a trial, but was found guilty of three offences.

He was convicted of sexually assaulting the first woman on an occasion between July and December in 2015 when he repeatedly touched her, pushed her and pinned her down, struggled with her and tried to remove her top.

He was also found guilty of raping the second woman on an occasion between March and June in 2017 after using his body weight to pin her down and struggling with her.

The groundworker was further convicted of attacking a taxi driver, who he punched on the head at Oakvale Road, in Methil, on May 21 2017.

Kneed attacker in privates to escape

The first woman told the court that during the attack on her Cooper was trying to have sex with her but she did not want that and told him so.

The 31-year-old said she was scared and told advocate depute Steven Borthwick KC she told Cooper “multiple” times to leave her alone.

She said that she kneed him in the privates as she tried to get away from him and he fell on the bed before she got out of the house.

After the verdicts were returned the jury heard that Cooper has previous convictions, including for assault.

