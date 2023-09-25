Transform your home with Trend Transformations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Transform your home with Trend Transformations

Are you dreaming of a new kitchen or bathroom makeover that will breathe new life into your home? Look no further than Trend Transformations in Perth.

Design a new kitchen or a makeover kitchen with Trend Transformations.
With its wide range of services, friendly professionals and unique approach, it is your go-to destination for all your kitchen and home renovation needs.

Makeover kitchens: a fresh start for your kitchen

Are you tired of your old, outdated kitchen but don’t want the hassle of a complete renovation? Trend Transformations has the perfect solution for you – makeover kitchens. The team specialises in revamping your existing kitchen with a touch of modernity. Whether you want to upgrade your worktops, change the cabinet doors, or simply update the splashback, they can do it all. Trend Transformations’ makeover service allows you to keep what you love about your kitchen while adding the elements you’ve always dreamed of. There is also 10-year guarantee on worktops so you have peace of mind that your new kitchen will be in top condition.

New Kitchens: create your dream kitchen from scratch

If you’re looking for a complete kitchen overhaul, Trend Transformations has got you covered. It offers the option to design and install a brand-new kitchen tailored to your exact specifications. From selecting the best of materials to designing the perfect layout, the experts will work closely with you to create the kitchen of your dreams. Whether you have a classic or contemporary style in mind, the team at Trend Transformations will turn your vision into reality.

Transform your dining area into a cosy and modern new space just in time for winter.
Mosaics: elevate your home with artistry

Trend Transformations is not limited to kitchens alone; it also excels in creating mosaics. These intricate pieces of art can transform any space, whether it’s a bathroom, living room or even an outdoor area. With a wide range of mosaic designs to choose from, you can add a touch of elegance and personality to your home.

Bespoke Service: tailored to your tastes

Every homeowner is unique, and preferences vary. That’s why Trend Transformations offer a bespoke service that caters to your individual tastes and requirements. Whether you’re looking for a specific colour scheme, material or design the team will work closely with you to ensure your renovation project reflects your personality and style.

No rip-out required

What sets Trend Transformations apart is its revolutionary approach to worktop installation. This unique service means new worktops can go over existing worktops without the need for costly and time-consuming rip-outs.
A template is taken of your existing worktops, and then a new top is custom-made based on that template. This not only saves you money but also minimises disruption to your daily life during the renovation process.

Just a few of the colours and samples available from Trend Transformations.
Personalised consultations: bringing the showroom to your home

Booking an appointment with Trend Transformations is a breeze. It offers the convenience of bringing its showroom to your doorstep. During an in-home consultation, you can see samples of materials, discuss design options and receive expert advice – all in the comfort of your own home.

Trend Transformations in Perth is your trusted partner for kitchen and bathroom renovations. You can transform your home without the stress. To explore its services further and book an appointment, you can visit the website. Let its friendly professionals guide you on a journey to create the home you’ve always dreamed of! 

