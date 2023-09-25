Transform your home with Trend Transformations

With its wide range of services, friendly professionals and unique approach, it is your go-to destination for all your kitchen and home renovation needs.

Makeover kitchens: a fresh start for your kitchen

Are you tired of your old, outdated kitchen but don’t want the hassle of a complete renovation? Trend Transformations has the perfect solution for you – makeover kitchens. The team specialises in revamping your existing kitchen with a touch of modernity. Whether you want to upgrade your worktops, change the cabinet doors, or simply update the splashback, they can do it all. Trend Transformations’ makeover service allows you to keep what you love about your kitchen while adding the elements you’ve always dreamed of. There is also 10-year guarantee on worktops so you have peace of mind that your new kitchen will be in top condition.

New Kitchens: create your dream kitchen from scratch

If you’re looking for a complete kitchen overhaul, Trend Transformations has got you covered. It offers the option to design and install a brand-new kitchen tailored to your exact specifications. From selecting the best of materials to designing the perfect layout, the experts will work closely with you to create the kitchen of your dreams. Whether you have a classic or contemporary style in mind, the team at Trend Transformations will turn your vision into reality.

Mosaics: elevate your home with artistry

Trend Transformations is not limited to kitchens alone; it also excels in creating mosaics. These intricate pieces of art can transform any space, whether it’s a bathroom, living room or even an outdoor area. With a wide range of mosaic designs to choose from, you can add a touch of elegance and personality to your home.

Bespoke Service: tailored to your tastes

Every homeowner is unique, and preferences vary. That’s why Trend Transformations offer a bespoke service that caters to your individual tastes and requirements. Whether you’re looking for a specific colour scheme, material or design the team will work closely with you to ensure your renovation project reflects your personality and style.

No rip-out required

What sets Trend Transformations apart is its revolutionary approach to worktop installation. This unique service means new worktops can go over existing worktops without the need for costly and time-consuming rip-outs.

A template is taken of your existing worktops, and then a new top is custom-made based on that template. This not only saves you money but also minimises disruption to your daily life during the renovation process.

Personalised consultations: bringing the showroom to your home

Booking an appointment with Trend Transformations is a breeze. It offers the convenience of bringing its showroom to your doorstep. During an in-home consultation, you can see samples of materials, discuss design options and receive expert advice – all in the comfort of your own home.

Trend Transformations in Perth is your trusted partner for kitchen and bathroom renovations. You can transform your home without the stress. To explore its services further and book an appointment, you can visit the website. Let its friendly professionals guide you on a journey to create the home you’ve always dreamed of!