Dundee man must pay compensation to police after lying about balaclava gang attack in Perth

Time waster John Walton told police he was set upon by three younger men wearing balaclavas.

By Jamie Buchan
Police were lied to about the 'assault' by three men in balaclavas. Image: Shutterstock.
Police were lied to about the 'assault' by three men in balaclavas. Image: Shutterstock.

A Dundee man has been ordered to pay compensation to police after he lied about getting beaten up by a masked gang in Perth.

John Walton claimed he was set upon by three men in balaclavas while walking through the city centre last summer.

But he later admitted he made the whole thing up after officers carried out a fruitless check of nearby CCTV cameras.

Walton, 37, pled guilty by letter to wasting police time on May 26, last year.

Perth Sheriff Court calculated his bogus report had tied up police officers’ time for a total of about four hours, at an estimated cost of just over £160.

Offered police a full description

Fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton said: “At around 5pm, the accused contacted the police and stated that three males in their early 20s, wearing black balaclavas, had assaulted him.

“He said that they also smashed a car window.”

The prosecutor said: “Officers attended at the accused’s home in Hay Street and took a statement from him.

“He gave a full description of the events.”

CCTV cameras.
Police carried out a check of CCTV in the area of the alleged assault.

Police constables Stuart Stitchell and Rachel Dow noted Walton had several visible injuries including a cut lip and grazed knuckles.

Mr Hamilton said: “However, CCTV in the area of the alleged attack was reviewed and came back with a negative result.

“Officers went back to the accused and asked him to recollect what had happened.

“At this time he gave police some extra information.”

Suspicions

Investigators began to have strong suspicions about Walton’s version of events.

They spoke to him a third time the next morning, this time under caution.

“He voluntarily stated that the assault did not happen,” said Mr Hamilton.

Walton told police on that evening he had taken his mother’s car to Dundee, where it had suffered a smashed window.

Perth court.
Perth Sheriff Court.

Walton, of Colinton Place, Dundee, further admitted a second charge of driving without insurance.

He told police: “I apologise for waiting your time.”

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon sentenced Walton in his absence.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £161.50 compensation to Police Scotland.

