Fife cider shop to open bar area

Aeble in Anstruther will be able to welcome small groups to its tasting room.

By Neil Henderson
Aeble cider shop, which will open a bar area, in Anstruther
The Aeble shop in Anstruther. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A Fife cider shop is set to open a bar area.

Aeble in Anstruther, run by Jaye and Grant Hutchison, opened two years ago – specialising in small-batch ciders and perries.

Due to its success as a bottle shop, the couple are now planning to open up the shop as a bar – with extended opening hours on Friday and Saturday nights for locals and visitors to enjoy ciders on the premises.

A post on Aeble’s Instagram page says the area will be able to hold up to 12 people.

Aeble cider bar in Anstruther to feature rotating menu of drinks

It said: “If this is something you’d like for your next East Neuk adventure or special occasion or just a Tuesday night, please get in touch.

“Joining us on our opening night will be Jack from @linncider pouring his brand new cider.

“We don’t plan on taking bookings but if you’re travelling a distance and or (in) a big group, please DM us to work something out as we are a super small space.”

The bar will feature a rotating menu of ciders and wine by the glass and bottle, along with local beer and cider on tap and snacks.

Aeble founders Grant and and Jaye Hutchison with young Wren
Aeble founders Grant and and Jaye Hutchison with young Wren. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The post added: “Bear with us while we try and figure out this new setup!

“We will be closing for a few days beforehand to move things around. More information on this to follow.”

Aeble’s bar area opens on Saturday October 14.

Grant – a drummer with bands Frightened Rabbit and The Twilight Sad – and Jaye opened Aeble in Anstruther after being inspired by the number of specialist shops they saw when on their honeymoon in Japan.

