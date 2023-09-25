Fife cider shop to open bar area

A Fife cider shop is set to open a bar area.

Aeble in Anstruther, run by Jaye and Grant Hutchison, opened two years ago – specialising in small-batch ciders and perries.

Due to its success as a bottle shop, the couple are now planning to open up the shop as a bar – with extended opening hours on Friday and Saturday nights for locals and visitors to enjoy ciders on the premises.

A post on Aeble’s Instagram page says the area will be able to hold up to 12 people.

Aeble cider bar in Anstruther to feature rotating menu of drinks

It said: “If this is something you’d like for your next East Neuk adventure or special occasion or just a Tuesday night, please get in touch.

“Joining us on our opening night will be Jack from @linncider pouring his brand new cider.

“We don’t plan on taking bookings but if you’re travelling a distance and or (in) a big group, please DM us to work something out as we are a super small space.”

The bar will feature a rotating menu of ciders and wine by the glass and bottle, along with local beer and cider on tap and snacks.

The post added: “Bear with us while we try and figure out this new setup!

“We will be closing for a few days beforehand to move things around. More information on this to follow.”

Aeble’s bar area opens on Saturday October 14.

Grant – a drummer with bands Frightened Rabbit and The Twilight Sad – and Jaye opened Aeble in Anstruther after being inspired by the number of specialist shops they saw when on their honeymoon in Japan.