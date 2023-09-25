Scottish firm is looking to hire accountants up for a unique challenge

Your search for an accountant job in Scotland that will help take your career to the next level might just be over! Here’s what you need to know.

Whether it’s harnessing the power of data or launching a commercial real estate company, business finance firm Hutcheon Mearns isn’t afraid to be innovative.

Take its unique specialist service, a recruitment solution designed to plug gaps in finance teams.

As part of this, Hutcheon Mearns employs a ready-to-go team of finance specialists which clients can hire for a set period of time to provide much-needed support and expertise.

And the team is now in such demand that Hutcheon Mearns is looking to hire new specialists.

A day in the life of a Hutcheon Mearns specialist

It’s a unique opportunity for accountants, according to senior specialist Craig Smith, who qualified as an accountant in summer 2020.

He then had a couple of different accountant jobs across Scotland, including time at Henderson Loggie and PwC, followed by a year-long stint in industry.

This all showed him exactly what he needs from a job – a good social side, challenging work and a mentor or likeminded people to learn from.

His role as a specialist with Hutcheon Mearns offers all of this and more, mainly because he gets to build experience in varied roles and companies.

Craig explains: “I’ve had a few different roles – one was helping a business get prepared for audit, another was seeing a business through audit and preparing financial statements, and another was reviewing a business’s GDPR process. That wasn’t strictly finance-related but needed an accountant’s eye for detail.”

It means there’s no such thing as a ‘typical day’ for Craig – but that’s part of the fun. It’s also very motivating.

“There is a renewed sense of enthusiasm each time you move to a new client, where you get the opportunity to learn from new challenges and new people, which is something quite unique to the specialist role,” says Craig.

“You are always learning with each assignment and once it’s completed, you are re-energised and ready to try something new.”

A unique job opportunity for accountants

In fact, the opportunity for learning and development is one of the big advantages of being employed by Hutcheon Mearns as a specialist.

Craig says: “If I’m struggling with an issue for the client, I have the wider team I can lean on. You’re not just learning from the client, you’re learning internally from the Hutcheon Mearns team too.”

By constantly facing new challenges, Craig is always improving and becoming a more well-rounded accountant.

He adds: “Working with different people is really interesting and helpful because you see ways of working that you would never normally see.

“At this stage in my career, three years post-qualified, I couldn’t think of a better way to get so much experience.

“Every three to five months, I’m working with a new team, taking on new challenges and seeing different businesses.”

Hutcheon Mearns specialist finance and accountant job in Scotland

If you’re currently looking for a new accountant job in Scotland, perhaps now’s the time to join the Hutcheon Mearns specialist team.

The firm, which has offices in Dundee, Aberdeen and Edinburgh, is currently looking to employ new specialists. Reporting to the Head of Interim Specialists, this role will involve short-term accounting and finance assignments.

Job responsibilities:

Providing project-based finance support to add value to clients

Building relationships with the wider Hutcheon Mearns team to support your own skills development

Building relationships with external clients to become a trusted finance business partner

Candidate requirements:

A practice qualified accountant with up to three years PQE

Exceptional Excel skills and a strong technical ability

‘Hands-on’ industry experience beneficial

Motivated and driven individual with exceptional communication skills

Ability to foster effective working relationships.

Apply online for a Hutcheon Mearns specialist accountant job in Scotland, or find out more about working with Hutcheon Mearns.