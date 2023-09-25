Scottish firm is looking to hire accountants up for a unique challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish firm is looking to hire accountants up for a unique challenge

Are you ready to be a finance specialist?

In partnership with Hutcheon Mearns
Man working on laptop and smart phone as part of his accountant job in Scotland.
Scottish firm is looking to expand its team of finance and accounting specialists.

Your search for an accountant job in Scotland that will help take your career to the next level might just be over! Here’s what you need to know.

Whether it’s harnessing the power of data or launching a commercial real estate company, business finance firm Hutcheon Mearns isn’t afraid to be innovative.

Take its unique specialist service, a recruitment solution designed to plug gaps in finance teams.

As part of this, Hutcheon Mearns employs a ready-to-go team of finance specialists which clients can hire for a set period of time to provide much-needed support and expertise.

And the team is now in such demand that Hutcheon Mearns is looking to hire new specialists.

A day in the life of a Hutcheon Mearns specialist

Hutcheon Mearns senior specialist Craig Smith
Hutcheon Mearns senior specialist Craig Smith.

It’s a unique opportunity for accountants, according to senior specialist Craig Smith, who qualified as an accountant in summer 2020.

He then had a couple of different accountant jobs across Scotland, including time at Henderson Loggie and PwC, followed by a year-long stint in industry.

This all showed him exactly what he needs from a job – a good social side, challenging work and a mentor or likeminded people to learn from.

His role as a specialist with Hutcheon Mearns offers all of this and more, mainly because he gets to build experience in varied roles and companies.

Craig explains: “I’ve had a few different roles – one was helping a business get prepared for audit, another was seeing a business through audit and preparing financial statements, and another was reviewing a business’s GDPR process. That wasn’t strictly finance-related but needed an accountant’s eye for detail.”

It means there’s no such thing as a ‘typical day’ for Craig – but that’s part of the fun. It’s also very motivating.

“There is a renewed sense of enthusiasm each time you move to a new client, where you get the opportunity to learn from new challenges and new people, which is something quite unique to the specialist role,” says Craig.

“You are always learning with each assignment and once it’s completed, you are re-energised and ready to try something new.”

A unique job opportunity for accountants

In fact, the opportunity for learning and development is one of the big advantages of being employed by Hutcheon Mearns as a specialist.

Craig says: “If I’m struggling with an issue for the client, I have the wider team I can lean on. You’re not just learning from the client, you’re learning internally from the Hutcheon Mearns team too.”

By constantly facing new challenges, Craig is always improving and becoming a more well-rounded accountant.

He adds: “Working with different people is really interesting and helpful because you see ways of working that you would never normally see.

“At this stage in my career, three years post-qualified, I couldn’t think of a better way to get so much experience.

“Every three to five months, I’m working with a new team, taking on new challenges and seeing different businesses.”

Hutcheon Mearns specialist finance and accountant job in Scotland

Hutcheon Mearns managing directors Craig Hutcheon and Adam Maitland outside the Hutcheon Mearns Aberdeen office sign.
Hutcheon Mearns managing directors Craig Hutcheon and Adam Maitland.

If you’re currently looking for a new accountant job in Scotland, perhaps now’s the time to join the Hutcheon Mearns specialist team.

The firm, which has offices in Dundee, Aberdeen and Edinburgh, is currently looking to employ new specialists. Reporting to the Head of Interim Specialists, this role will involve short-term accounting and finance assignments.

Job responsibilities:

  • Providing project-based finance support to add value to clients
  • Building relationships with the wider Hutcheon Mearns team to support your own skills development
  • Building relationships with external clients to become a trusted finance business partner

Candidate requirements:

  • A practice qualified accountant with up to three years PQE
  • Exceptional Excel skills and a strong technical ability
  • ‘Hands-on’ industry experience beneficial
  • Motivated and driven individual with exceptional communication skills
  • Ability to foster effective working relationships.

Apply online for a Hutcheon Mearns specialist accountant job in Scotland, or find out more about working with Hutcheon Mearns.

