The place to be: championing finance recruitment in Dundee

When it comes to finance recruitment, Dundee is fast becoming a key player – Hutcheon Mearns’ newest hire in the city tells us more.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Finance recruitment and business advisory firm Hutcheon Mearns is further investing in its Dundee base with the appointment of Lynsey Campbell, the new head of people solutions (Dundee).

A new champion for finance recruitment in Dundee

With 18 years of experience in finance recruitment and senior management roles for Hays, focusing on the Dundee, Perth, Fife and Angus area, Lynsey has a strong local network and knowledge of the business area’s challenges, pitfalls and benefits.

She’s passionate that Dundee is fast becoming a ‘place to be’ (and not just for Hutcheon Mearns).

Lynsey explains: “I’ve worked in Dundee for 18 years. I think over that time the city has gone through such an amazing transformation.”

The waterfront development, bike routes, growing café culture – all of the ongoing development has helped create a city that’s more attractive to workers, says Lynsey.

She continues: “A lot of young graduates might look to move away to a big city to work, but hopefully the changes happening in Dundee are stopping the flow of that quite so readily.

“There’s much more of a young professional vibe in Dundee now.”

Building a dedicated finance recruitment team in Aberdeen and Dundee

And, with the Hutcheon Mearns’ Dundee office turning two this year, it’s the ideal time for Lynsey to take up a leadership role.

Lynsey says: “It’s a great milestone for the business. I’ve watched Hutcheon Mearns grow and become a lot more visible in the market, and it’s been really exciting to see. It’s one of the things that attracted me to this role.

“It’s not only a recruitment business; it’s been created, built and run by qualified accountants.

“We offer several service lines, in the way of the specialists, outsourcing finance and our exceptional transactional and corporate finance team.

“Basically, you’ve got qualified accountants who’re working in amongst the people who are recruiting, so it’s such a unique offering in the market – there’s no one else doing what we do. It’s bridging that gap between recruitment and the expertise in finance.”

In fact, Lynsey points out, taking Dundee and Aberdeen as a market place, Hutcheon Mearns has the biggest recruitment team focusing solely on finance recruitment.

Right people, right place

So what’s the key to Hutcheon Mearns’ success? Well, it all comes down to people.

Whether it’s working with businesses to develop their finance department, or working with finance professionals looking to take the next step in their career, Hutcheon Mearns takes a people-first approach to finance recruitment.

After all, the whole guiding ethos of the company is to solve the problems of the modern day finance department.

Having the right people in the right place is key to that.

Lynsey explains: “One of the main challenges in finance is the talent shortage, and finding the best talent to drive your business forward. To do that, you need a good network, you need the expertise of who the right people are and how to find them.

“The biggest thing we can do in a competitive job market is help a client to articulate their brand messaging and make them as competitive in the job market as possible.

“We do the same for the candidates and help them develop their personal sales message, and then put that into action and match the right people to the right companies where they can build their career.

“Recruitment can sometimes be seen as a transaction, that’s what we want to break the back of. Ultimately, we’re there to support and help make that match – and when we do, it’s so fulfilling.”

Next steps for Lynsey and Hutcheon Mearns in Dundee

With the addition of Lynsey, Hutcheon Mearns is in great shape to continue growing.

As well as working on the recruitment strategy, Lynsey will also be championing Hutcheon Mearns locally. She says: “I’m excited to further introduce the local market to the services and expertise on offer at Hutcheon Mearns, and develop the knowledge of this business in the outside world.

“Ultimately, what we want to do is be the go-to resource solutions provider.”

As she finishes up her first few weeks in the role, Lynsey’s been made to feel very welcome at Hutcheon Mearns, and she’s excited to get going.

She ends: “There’s a lovely team here in Dundee. The thing I love so far is the company culture of trust, flexibility, innovation and expertise.”

“I think we will be, and we have been, given a lot of autonomy to build this business in Dundee the way we want to under the guidance and support of the Hutcheon Mearns business.

“I hope I can contribute to the wider picture of the growth of Hutcheon Mearns from a strategic point of view, because that’s an area I really enjoy. It’s so exciting to see what happens next.”

Find out more about finance recruitment and resource solutions on offer at Hutcheon Mearns.