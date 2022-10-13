Finance firm celebrates doubling revenue and expanding team – but there’s still more to come

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s been a tough couple of years for businesses, but one local finance firm is proving success is possible after growing its team by a third and doubling revenue. And the best part is, it’s still growing.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

After initially launching back in 2015, Hutcheon Mearns opened a Dundee office just over a year ago. In that time, it’s grown from strength to strength, creating jobs across Scotland in the process.

In the Dundee Hutcheon Mearns office, there will soon to be team of five in place. Meanwhile, across the company (which also has offices in Aberdeen and Edinburgh there are now just under 40 employees).

In total, the firm has welcomed 10 new employees in just the last three months.

All of this has been possible – and necessary – due to growing demand for Hutcheon Mearns’ unique finance recruitment and finance deal solutions. The business has effectively doubled year on year, with revenue increasing 106% for the year to date.

Keeping up with growing demand

While existing services are proving popular, demand from clients has also seen Hutcheon Mearns launch and recruit for new service lines.

Craig Hutcheon, founder of Hutcheon Mearns, explains: “A lot of the new service line growth is driven by client demand or where we see that our clients aren’t getting the right service level elsewhere.”

The new Hutcheon Mearns executive search offering – a natural next step following the firm’s track record in contingent recruitment – is the perfect example of this. Craig Hutcheon said “One of our first placements was a CFO and we have gone onto successfully place 30 FD/CFO roles so it was a natural step to focus in this area.”

Other new finance deal solutions from Hutcheon Mearns include:

3 new business finance and accounting services at Hutcheon Mearns

1 Outsourced finance and accounting

Craig says: “Clients were asking if we did financial accounting outsourcing, and we didn’t. The thought there was we could do that, and we could build a team to service that work.

“It allows us to grow people within the business and potentially have a training ground for people to take them through qualifications. That’s something that, as our business evolves, will become more prevalent.”

2 Finance deal solutions

Hutcheon Mearns has always offered finance deal solutions, but it didn’t have a dedicated team for this area. One of the specialists pitched the idea and offered to lead it, and it’s proving incredibly successful so far. Craig says: “They’re already working on the largest piece of financial due diligence we’ve ever had.”

3 Power BI and data automation

The Hutcheon Mearns specialist team is also growing thanks to the successful launch of a Power BI and data automation service for finance.

Craig explains: “We’ve had a phenomenal amount of interest in providing data automation and power BI implementation services from finance leaders. So much so that we are building a team who have a really good skillset to augment that side of the business.”

Creating good jobs for good people

Hutcheon Mearns was originally started to solve the problems Craig experienced when working in finance. The new service lines are all a part of this commitment – and they have even led to the company revisiting its branding.

Craig says: “Because we’ve moved into new service lines, we’re looking at refocusing the business to finance people solutions, finance deal solutions and finance technology solutions. So really looking at solving all problems for business owners and senior finance professionals.”

Since the firm believes that finance is all about people, and not just numbers, recruitment has been carefully considered. Although busy, Hutcheon Mearns continues to honour its core values of innovation, collaboration, openness, trustworthiness and agility as it expands.

Craig explains: “We’re already progressing with new service lines, creating great jobs for great people. Despite all that growth, it’s really important for us as a business to maintain our team atmosphere and the environment we’ve created.

“That’s key and part of that is identifying the right individuals that are a good team fit and will get along with everyone else in the business. We want everyone to be able to speak to everyone. That open communication helps business growth.”

With the future looking bright – and busy – for Hutcheon Mearns, the firm is always looking to grow. Anyone who identifies with the values and work of the business is encouraged to get in touch.

Craig ends: “We’re actively looking for people to add to the team, despite already growing quite significantly.”

Discover more about Hutcheon Mearns’ services, its recent client work and its growing team of experts.