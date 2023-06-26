Delays for motorists on M90 and A92 in Fife after car hits central reservation police and recovery vehicles are at the scene. By Neil Henderson June 26 2023, 9.34am Share Delays for motorists on M90 and A92 in Fife after car hits central reservation Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/4507594/delays-for-motorists-on-m90-and-a92-in-fife-after-car-hits-central-reservation/ Copy Link Motorists are facing disruption following a crash on the M90. Image: Steve Brown / DCT Media Motorists in Fife are facing disruption and delays after a car struck the central reservation on the M90 near Dunfermline. The incident happened shortly before 8.30am on the M90 close to the Amazon distribution depot between junctions 2 and 2A. The southbound carriageway remains partially restricted due to the incident which is having a knock on effect for motorists. Traffic Scotland is currently advising of a traffic build up in the area with delays of around 30 minutes on the A92. Around a 10 minute delay is being reported for those using the M90. Police and recovery vehicles are also at the scene.