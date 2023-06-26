Delays for motorists on M90 and A92 in Fife after car hits central reservation

Motorists in Fife are facing disruption and delays after a car struck the central reservation on the M90 near Dunfermline.

The incident happened shortly before 8.30am on the M90 close to the Amazon distribution depot between junctions 2 and 2A.

The southbound carriageway remains partially restricted due to the incident which is having a knock on effect for motorists.

Traffic Scotland is currently advising of a traffic build up in the area with delays of around 30 minutes on the A92.

Around a 10 minute delay is being reported for those using the M90.

Police and recovery vehicles are also at the scene.