Cammy Kerr’s Dundee testimonial opponent announced as stalwart says it would ‘mean the absolute world’ for fellow Dees to turn out in numbers

The lifelong Dark Blues supporter is in his 10th season at the club and will celebrate a decade in dark blue in November.

By George Cran
Dundee defender Cammy Kerr. Image: SNS
Dundee defender Cammy Kerr. Image: SNS

Cammy Kerr says it would “mean the absolute world” to see a bumper Dundee support turn out for his testimonial in November.

The lifelong Dee is celebrating 10 years at his beloved club this season after making a “dream” debut for the club in 2013.

Kerr‘s first competitive game came in January 2014 at Livingston under John Brown and he has since gone on to play 266 times for the club, placing him 33rd in Dundee’s all-time appearance list.

He also has two Championship winner’s medals to his name and a play-off promotion too.

Dundee's Cammy Kerr with the Championship trophy. Image: SNS
Dundee's Cammy Kerr with the Championship trophy in May. Image: SNS

‘Honour’

Now he’ll have the chance to celebrate a decade in dark blue when a Celtic Select side come to Dens Park on Thursday, November 16.

On the announcement of the game, Kerr told the club website: “I am absolutely delighted to get the match announced, it is something that has been in the pipeline for quite a long time.

“My committee have put so much time and work into arranging this match and making it happen and I am so grateful to them for this.

“To have a club the calibre of Celtic come to Dens Park for my testimonial match is an absolute honour and I couldn’t be happier.

“It would mean the absolute world to me to have the Dundee fans come out and share this moment with me.

“We’ve been through highs and lows together and it would be amazing if they came and celebrated my 10 years at the club as they’ve always been right there beside me.”

Ticket information will be released in due course.

