Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth siblings lose bid to rent out £285k Birnam new-build as holiday let

Christopher and Elizabeth-Anne Neil wanted an Airbnb-style set-up from the get-go.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Merlin House is off Perth Road, Birnam.
Merlin House is off Perth Road, Birnam. Image: Google Street View. Date; Unknown

Two siblings from Perth have lost their fight to have a new-build home in Birnam used as a short-term holiday let.

Former Perth Academy students Christopher and Elizabeth-Anne Neil completed their £285,000 purchase of a flat off Perth Road in June this year.

The pair, who are from a well-known Perthshire musical family, now live in England and wanted their top-floor apartment in Merlin House to have an Airbnb-style set-up from the get-go.

Perth and Kinross Council officers supported the idea but members of the planning and placemaking committee voted to refuse their application by eight votes to four.

Birnam is a short walk over the River Tay to popular Dunkeld.

In March’s meeting Strathtay Conservative councillor Ian James said the area was “overwhelmed” by holiday lets.

His concerns echoed those raised by eight objectors.

The council’s decision has now been upheld at appeal, leaving the Neil siblings unable to pursue their goal.

Perth siblings from musical family

Christopher and Elizabeth-Anne have followed in the musical footsteps of their parents, who live in Murthly.

Father Henry Neil, 89, was the former principal teacher of music at Perth Academy.

And mother Renee, 92, taught violin in various Fife and Perthshire schools and also tutored violin for Perth Youth Orchestra.

Elizabeth-Anne studied violin at the Royal Scottish Academy and also joined the English National Opera.

Christopher studied singing with Ron Cochrane in Perth and Andrew Doig in Edinburgh. He is currently the education manager at Mansfield Palace Theatre.

The pair applied to change the use of their two-bedroom flat to a short-term let.

Their supporting statement said: “While our professions have taken us south of the border, and no one can predict the future, it is very much both our intentions to be moving permanently back to Perthshire over the next 5-10 years.

“It is very possible that at least one of us will end up living in the Merlin House property.

“This is a long-term, personal investment for us both and one which we value very highly.”

Objections over Birnam holiday-let

But it was what might happen short-term that sparked the objections.

John Grove wrote: “It is an extreme shock to learn that a circa £300k purchase can be considered for Airbnb type short-term letting from day one.

“It is more shocking that the developer knowing such a purchase, in full knowledge that there are conditions of deeds criteria specifically restricting this activity.”

Andrew Bryden wrote: “Had we known that the owners intended to seek a short-term letting licence we would not have proceeded with our purchase.

“A short-term let licence would severely impact our lives.”

Marilyn Howe wrote: “There are too many short-term lets currently.”

Council’s refusal upheld by reporter

The committee’s refusal in March was on the basis that a short-term let would adversely impact the amenity of neighbouring properties.

The appeal reporter Ailie Callan upheld this decision.

They wrote: “The potential for increased noise or disruptive behaviour, together with the potential likelihood of parking issues, would adversely impact on the amenity of neighbours.

“Further, the introduction of a short-term let accommodation activity within the site would alter the character of the development as a private, enclosed residential area.”

