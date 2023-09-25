Blair Lyons says ‘three dogs up front’ are helping Montrose snarl way up league

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Blair Lyons says ‘three dogs up front’ are helping Montrose snarl way up league

Lyons, Kane Hester and Graham Webster have all been in terrific form for Montrose as they have gone on a four-game winning streak.

By Ewan Smith
Blair Lyons, Kane Hester and Graham Webster of Montrose FC.
Blair Lyons, Kane Hester and Graham Webster have been in great form for Montrose recently. Image: SNS.

Blair Lyons says Montrose are snarling back up the league – now that they’ve got ‘three dogs’ in their attack.

The Angus side have won four in a row to move up to third in League One in their best run of victories in four years.

Montrose have bagged 11 goals in the wins over Queen of the South, Cove Rangers, Edinburgh City and Stirling Albion and Lyons is back to his best.

Graham Webster and Callum Grant of Montrose FC celebrate a win at Arbroath FC
Blair Lyons says Graham Webster (left) and Kane Hester (not pictured) are hitting form for Montrose. Image: SNS

And with Kane Hester and Graham Webster alongside him in a three-pronged attack, ex-Partick Thistle star Lyons in thriving.

“We’ve got three dogs up front chasing lost causes,” Lyons told Montrose FC’s YouTube channel.

“Kane Hester’s really come into his own and it’s like the Montrose of old.

“We are getting after teams, pressing and being aggressive. It’s working for us at the moment.

“You don’t want to sit in and give teams too much respect.

“You want to press teams, be aggressive and back ourselves that we are good enough to beat everyone in this league.

“At any level, to go four wins in a row is impressive. You can see the difference in us now.

“It feels like more of a team collective effort. Everyone’s together and fighting for each other. Long may it continue.”

Blair Lyons says Montrose ‘confidence is high’

Lyons has also hit a rich vein of personal form during the Montrose revival.

Now a permanently signed player after three previous Links Park loan spells, Lyons was named Player of the Match in Montrose’s 1-0 win over Stirling Albion.

That saw him celebrating his 27th birthday in style.

Lyons added: “I’m playing well right now and I feel frustrated because I ask myself: ‘Why has it not been like that before?’

“There are a lot of factors. Confidence is one, Sometimes it’s hard to go and take the ball and trust yourself.

“But when the going’s good you want the ball and you start playing well. I think I’m in that place at the moment.

“I’m enjoying my football again. I was injured, missed all the pre-season games but now I’m fit and raring to go again.”

More from Football

Dundee defender Cammy Kerr. Image: SNS
Cammy Kerr's Dundee testimonial opponent announced as stalwart says it would 'mean the absolute…
Dundee United's Chris Mochrie wheels away in celebration in Inverness
Chris Mochrie hopes patience pays off as Dundee United kid welcomes Goodwin pathway
Dundee striker Amadou Bakayoko. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee scorer Amadou Bakayoko not satisfied with draws as he reveals lofty Dens Park…
The Dunfermline players celebrate Michael O'Halloran's goal. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Michael O'Halloran enjoying move to Dunfermline after 'annoying' start
Sven Sprangler makes a challenge in his St Johnstone debut against Hibs.
Sven Sprangler: I wasn't wanted in Austria but St Johnstone move is a dream…
Dunfermline's James McPake, Craig Wighton, Lewis McCann and Michael O'Halloran. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
4 Dunfermline talking points: Strong transfer window leads to solid start while star's form…
Delirious Dundee United players go to take the acclaim of the travelling fans
4 Dundee United talking points: Jim Goodwin's crucial tweak and a Tangerine colossus
Sven Sprangler made an impressive St Johnstone debut, Stevie May was a lone striker again and Steven MacLean has problems to solve.
ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone MUST show a gear change against Livingston and play in…
Zak Rudden celebrates his late, late leveller. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
4 Dundee talking points from controversial Kilmarnock draw - including ref rancour, Rudden's rouser…
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean admits to a worrying recurring theme after Hibs defeat…

Conversation