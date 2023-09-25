Blair Lyons says ‘three dogs up front’ are helping Montrose snarl way up league

Blair Lyons says Montrose are snarling back up the league – now that they’ve got ‘three dogs’ in their attack.

The Angus side have won four in a row to move up to third in League One in their best run of victories in four years.

Montrose have bagged 11 goals in the wins over Queen of the South, Cove Rangers, Edinburgh City and Stirling Albion and Lyons is back to his best.

And with Kane Hester and Graham Webster alongside him in a three-pronged attack, ex-Partick Thistle star Lyons in thriving.

“We’ve got three dogs up front chasing lost causes,” Lyons told Montrose FC’s YouTube channel.

“Kane Hester’s really come into his own and it’s like the Montrose of old.

“We are getting after teams, pressing and being aggressive. It’s working for us at the moment.

“You don’t want to sit in and give teams too much respect.

“You want to press teams, be aggressive and back ourselves that we are good enough to beat everyone in this league.

“At any level, to go four wins in a row is impressive. You can see the difference in us now.

“It feels like more of a team collective effort. Everyone’s together and fighting for each other. Long may it continue.”

Blair Lyons says Montrose ‘confidence is high’

Lyons has also hit a rich vein of personal form during the Montrose revival.

Now a permanently signed player after three previous Links Park loan spells, Lyons was named Player of the Match in Montrose’s 1-0 win over Stirling Albion.

That saw him celebrating his 27th birthday in style.

Lyons added: “I’m playing well right now and I feel frustrated because I ask myself: ‘Why has it not been like that before?’

“There are a lot of factors. Confidence is one, Sometimes it’s hard to go and take the ball and trust yourself.

“But when the going’s good you want the ball and you start playing well. I think I’m in that place at the moment.

“I’m enjoying my football again. I was injured, missed all the pre-season games but now I’m fit and raring to go again.”