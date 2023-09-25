Arbroath mother’s mental health plea after death of son Conor Johnston, 29

The mother of Arbroath man Conor Johnston, who has died aged 29, has urged anyone experiencing mental health challenges to seek help.

Marianne Dorward said Conor’s death on September 10 came without even the slightest warning.

A keen runner, Conor had just started a new job as a contracts officer with Angus Council’s procurement and community team.

“He was a very deep person and we just wish he had opened up to people about the way he was feeling,” said Marianne.

“This has come as an absolute shock to everybody. There were no signs he was struggling. No signs at all.

“There are so many places out there that can offer help and I can only urge anyone who is struggling with mental health to seek out help.”

At his funeral at George Stewart’s chapel, Arbroath, on Wednesday September 27 at 12.30pm, songs by Conor’s favourite artists, Daft Punk and Don Broco, will be played and donations can be made to the Arbroath mental health charity, Reach Across.

Marianne, said: “If donations to Reach Across can help even a single person we will be pleased. We chose the charity because of the good work it does.”

Conor was born at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, in August 1994 and grew up in his home town of Arbroath.

He was educated at Inverbrothock Primary School and Arbroath High School where he stayed on until sixth year and sat his Higher exams.

Marianne said: “After he left school he spent a few years contemplating because he did not know what direction to take.

“He had a part-time job in Asda and then went to Angus and Dundee College in Arbroath to study sociology.

“After that, he began studying at Abertay University in Dundee and graduated last year BA (Hons) in sociology. He lived at home and travelled and absolutely loved his time there.”

Conor’s first job after graduating was working with and supporting children at Angus Carers Centre in Grant Road, Arbroath.

“He built up a really great rapport with the children and when he left to work as a civilian research officer with Police Scotland in Bell Street, Dundee, the children really missed him.”

Less than two months ago, Conor began new role with Angus Council, working closely with major companies offering sustainability advice.

“He was also building a new life with his partner, Kara, and they had so much to look forward to,” said Marianne.

In recent years, Conor had enjoyed weightlifting at the Warehouse gym in Arbroath and frequently ran around St Vigeans and out to Letham Grange, timing himself as he went.

“He had a great circle of friends from his Inverbrothock primary and high school days and they meant the world to him,” said Marianne.

“We are just devastated. There was no inkling. He was just going about his normal life.”

