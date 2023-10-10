Teenagers admit breaking Fife schoolboy’s nose in brutal assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Teenagers admit breaking Fife schoolboy’s nose in brutal assault

The two attackers pled guilty to assaulting the boy while acting together by repeatedly punching, kicking and striking him with their knees to his head and body, and holding him against a wall, all to his severe injury.

By Jamie McKenzie
The two teenagers appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court
A schoolboy was left with a broken nose and concussion after a vicious attack by two teenagers in Kelty.

His teenage attackers appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court and pled guilty to assaulting their 16-year-old victim while acting together.

The pair, who were also 16 at the time, repeatedly punched, kicked and struck him with their knees to his head and body, and held him against a wall, all to his severe injury.

The incident took place near a primary school on the evening of July 10 last year.

The perpetrators, who are now 17 but legally too young to be named, appeared in the dock for sentencing.

Frenzied assault

Prosecutor Laura McManus told the court the victim had been sitting with two friends near a wall when the two boys made clear they wanted to fight him.

The fiscal depute said: “(The boy) did not want to fight however. The two accused then started attacking him by punching him to the face and body repeatedly”.

She said the boy recalled one of his attackers punching him to the left side of the forehead and above the left eye and the other punching him to the face.

He tried to protect himself by crouching into a ball against the wall but both teens “repeatedly kneed him and kicked him”.

The boy managed to get to his feet but one of the attackers pinned him to a wall and “punched him twice more to his nose area, causing his nose to break”. He also kicked him to the leg.

The boy did not fight back and managed to escape and was later taken to hospital.

The fiscal added: “It was noted he suffered a broken nose and was suffering from concussion and he remained in hospital overnight”.

Compensation

Defence lawyer Amy Harley said the attackers’ position is they felt provoked and decided to defend themselves.

The solicitor said they accept their actions went too far and regret their behaviour.

Sheriff Francis Gill fined one of the attackers (who broke his victim’s nose) £300 and told him to pay £300 compensation.

The other assailant was placed on a structured deferred sentence and under supervision until January 10.

