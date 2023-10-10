Teenagers admit breaking Fife schoolboy’s nose in brutal assault

A schoolboy was left with a broken nose and concussion after a vicious attack by two teenagers in Kelty.

His teenage attackers appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court and pled guilty to assaulting their 16-year-old victim while acting together.

The pair, who were also 16 at the time, repeatedly punched, kicked and struck him with their knees to his head and body, and held him against a wall, all to his severe injury.

The incident took place near a primary school on the evening of July 10 last year.

The perpetrators, who are now 17 but legally too young to be named, appeared in the dock for sentencing.

Frenzied assault

Prosecutor Laura McManus told the court the victim had been sitting with two friends near a wall when the two boys made clear they wanted to fight him.

The fiscal depute said: “(The boy) did not want to fight however. The two accused then started attacking him by punching him to the face and body repeatedly”.

She said the boy recalled one of his attackers punching him to the left side of the forehead and above the left eye and the other punching him to the face.

He tried to protect himself by crouching into a ball against the wall but both teens “repeatedly kneed him and kicked him”.

The boy managed to get to his feet but one of the attackers pinned him to a wall and “punched him twice more to his nose area, causing his nose to break”. He also kicked him to the leg.

The boy did not fight back and managed to escape and was later taken to hospital.

The fiscal added: “It was noted he suffered a broken nose and was suffering from concussion and he remained in hospital overnight”.

Compensation

Defence lawyer Amy Harley said the attackers’ position is they felt provoked and decided to defend themselves.

The solicitor said they accept their actions went too far and regret their behaviour.

Sheriff Francis Gill fined one of the attackers (who broke his victim’s nose) £300 and told him to pay £300 compensation.

The other assailant was placed on a structured deferred sentence and under supervision until January 10.

