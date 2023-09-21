Ryan Edwards lands new club as former Dundee United captain embarks on India adventure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Ryan Edwards lands new club as former Dundee United captain embarks on India adventure

Edwards has joined Owen Coyle's Chennaiyin.

By Alan Temple
Ryan Edwards during his time at Dundee United
Edwards departed United during the summer. Image: SNS

Former Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards has joined Indian Super League outfit Chennaiyin.

Edwards, 29, had been a free agent since departing Tannadice in the aftermath of United’s relegation to the Championship.

He was linked with the likes of Blackburn, Swindon Town and Aussie outfit Newcastle Jets.

However, he has made the life-changing switch to India, linking up with former Tangerines striker Owen Coyle who is currently in his second spell in charge of the Marina Machans.

Ironically, Edwards moves to Chennaiyin after Coyle failed in an audacious bid to tempt Declan Gallagher to the club, only for the Scotland internationalist to join Dundee United instead. 

Edwards joins another ex-SPFL ace, Connor Shields, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The towering Liverpudlian made 112 appearances over three years at Tannadice.

Despite enduring an eminently forgettable final season, he was a key part in the side which stabilised in the Premiership before securing European qualification in 2022.

More from Dundee United

Craig Sibbald applauds Dundee United fans
EXCLUSIVE: Craig Sibbald opens up on ankle break fear as Dundee United ace relishes…
Scott McMann of Dundee United in action against Peterhead
Dundee United's SPFL Trust Trophy clash at Peterhead moved for live BBC TV coverage
Dundee United's Mathew Cudjoe, right, trudges from the field on Saturday
Mathew Cudjoe banned for two matches as Dundee United see red card appeal kicked…
2
Mark Birighitti in action for Dundee United
Mark Birighitti considers Dundee United exit as Israel option emerges
Dundee United's Louis Moult, left, and fellow attacker Tony Watt
Jim Goodwin ‘comfortable’ with attacking options but Dundee United ‘always looking’ as loan deadline…
Goodwin salutes Dundee United fans after a frustrating outing against Morton
Jim Goodwin outlines case for Mathew Cudjoe appeal as Dundee United boss rues 'overreaction'…
Referee David Munro, left, after showing a red card to Mathew Cudjoe of Dundee United
Dundee United make Mathew Cudjoe appeal decision after controversial red card
Tony Docherty and Derek McInnes will be in opposite dugouts on Saturday.
PODCAST: Docherty v McInnes face-off, Watt and Middleton fail to shine and MacLean and…
Former Dundee United coach Adam Asghar, now of Southampton
Adam Asghar seals reunion with former Dundee United youth chief at English Championship outfit
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin after the 1-1 draw with Morton.
LEE WILKIE: Why I'm heartened despite Dundee United falling below standards they've set

Conversation