Ryan Edwards lands new club as former Dundee United captain embarks on India adventure

Former Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards has joined Indian Super League outfit Chennaiyin.

Edwards, 29, had been a free agent since departing Tannadice in the aftermath of United’s relegation to the Championship.

He was linked with the likes of Blackburn, Swindon Town and Aussie outfit Newcastle Jets.

However, he has made the life-changing switch to India, linking up with former Tangerines striker Owen Coyle who is currently in his second spell in charge of the Marina Machans.

Ironically, Edwards moves to Chennaiyin after Coyle failed in an audacious bid to tempt Declan Gallagher to the club, only for the Scotland internationalist to join Dundee United instead.

Edwards joins another ex-SPFL ace, Connor Shields, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The towering Liverpudlian made 112 appearances over three years at Tannadice.

Despite enduring an eminently forgettable final season, he was a key part in the side which stabilised in the Premiership before securing European qualification in 2022.