Tony Watt discusses ‘selfless’ role as Dundee United striker hails ‘straightforward’ Jim Goodwin

Watt bagged a brace against Queen's Park.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United star Tony Watt jumps for joy after levelling against Queen's Park
Tony Watt jumps for joy after levelling against Queen's Park. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman

Tony Watt is adamant he has “no regrets” about embracing a supporting role in the Dundee United line-up, insisting securing promotion is more important than personal plaudits.

Watt, 29, replaced Louis Moult in attack for Saturday’s showdown against Queen’s Park and bagged a brace as the Tangerines swept to a 4-1 victory, ending a goal drought dating back to April.

The former Motherwell, Celtic and Scotland man missed a couple of decent headed opportunities in the opening exchanges, and the catharsis was obvious when he smashed home Glenn Middleton’s cut-back.

Saturday showed that I score goals playing through the middle.

Tony Watt

He doubled his tally after the break, adding to goals from Scott McMann and Kai Fotheringham.

“It just felt good to get off the mark after missing a few chances,” said Watt. “I thought it wasn’t going to come but the gaffer (Goodwin) kept shouting, “it will come” — and it did.

“In my career, when I have played through the middle, I have scored goals. I showed that here last season. I think I played through the middle less than 10 times and scored four goals.”

“Selfless” Watt

However, Watt has largely been deployed in a deeper role this term, supporting Moult while being charged with aiding the midfield and pressing the opposition.

Saturday represented the first Championship game in which he has led the line.

Dundee United striker Watt surges forward against Queen's Park.
Watt surges forward against Queen’s Park. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman.

While he has “no regrets” about embracing that unfamiliar task, he knew it was bound to have a knock-on effect on his goal contributions.

“I know the reasons why I have not scored and why I have not been assisting,” he continued. “I have been doing a job for the team and the manager.

“Could I have scored more? Yes. But Saturday showed that I score goals playing through the middle.

“I have probably been too selfless. But it has helped the team, and the manager understands that. I have been asked to do a job for the team and I don’t have any regrets or hard feelings about that.

“We are a young group and we are going for the league. We need to win games and it’s not just about individual things.”

Tony Watt after scoring for Dundee United
Watt celebrates his strike. Image: Wise Media/Richard Wiseman/Shutterstock

After a hard shift, Watt was withdrawn on 84 minutes, allowing 16-year-old academy graduate Owen Stirton to make his league debut. But what of his crack at a hat-trick?

He laughed: “You can’t get too greedy — two goals and an assist, I’ll take that.”

“No lying, no deceiving”

Watt’s rapport with Goodwin is clearly rock-solid, with Watt looking fit and sharp — particularly in his last two outings against Inverness, when he was charged with providing an out-ball for the 10-men Terrors, and the Spiders.

Having battled back from a serious ankle injury over the summer, he was challenged to reach “fighting weight” by Goodwin and he believes that is already paying dividends.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin and forward Tony Watt
Goodwin hails goalscorer Tony Watt. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman

“The manager spoke about that after the game and said it is no coincidence that your fitness is improving and you are working hard,” added Watt.

“I bought into the manager from day one of working with him.

“He dropped me from the starting line-up against Inverness and I had no hard feelings because I believe in what he is doing.

“There is no lying, there is no deceiving and that’s all I ask for in a manager. He is so straightforward. I just want to play football and work hard — he makes it easy for me to do that.”

