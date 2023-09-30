Jim Goodwin never doubted Tony Watt as Dundee United boss discusses ‘absolutely brilliant’ winger and ‘touch and go’ Louis Moult

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin never doubted Tony Watt as Dundee United boss discusses ‘absolutely brilliant’ winger and ‘touch and go’ Louis Moult

The Tangerines boss was delighted by his side's composure after falling behind against Queen's Park.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin and forward Tony Watt
Goodwin hails goalscorer Tony Watt. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman

Jim Goodwin insists he never had any doubt that Tony Watt would hit the goal trail following the Dundee United star’s brace against Queen’s Park.

Watt’s double — his first goals since April — and efforts by Scott McMann and Kai Fotheringham cancelled out Jack Thomson’s shock opener after 43 seconds at Tannadice.

The biggest compliment that could be paid to United’s vice-captain is that the Tangerines scarcely missed the absent Louis Moult, with Watt leading the line superbly and finding his clinical touch.

Tony Watt after scoring for Dundee United
Watt celebrates his opening strike. Image: Richard Wiseman/Shutterstock

Goodwin lauded: “The backroom staff and the players are all delighted for Tony because we can see how hard he is working.

“I always believed that goal would come for him.

“With Louis Moult dropping out with the groin strain, Tony led the line brilliantly. His all-round game was very good.

“Tony has got himself into very good areas and has maybe been lacking that bit of confidence and self-belief.

“But we know what he and Louis Moult can bring to this team. They both have goals in their game at this level. But we have to supply the service and that’s something we did very well.”

More to come

On his decision not to risk Moult following the minor groin strain he sustained in Inverness, Goodwin added: “It was touch and go for Louis. If it was the last game of the season, with something riding on it, then we would has risked him.

“But we didn’t feel it was worth it and took the sensible option.”

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin patrols the touchline at Tannadice
Jim Goodwin patrols the touchline at Tannadice. Image: SNS

Goodwin, who confirmed that United are not looking to do any incoming loan business prior to the deadline at the end of September, also praised Middleton, who notched three assists during a dazzling display.

“Glenn was absolutely brilliant and showed a bit of real quality for Kai Fotheringham’s goal in a one-vs-one situation, dinking a great ball in,” he continued.

“I do still believe our work in the final third — end product and making better decisions — is something we can continue to improve on. That’s what the forward players will be judged on: scoring goals and making goals.

“But we’ve got to be very satisfied today.”

Composure

Victory sees United extend their unbeaten run to 10 games in all competitions and remain top of the Championship ahead of a mouth-watering showdown with second-placed Raith Rovers next weekend.

Goodwin added: “The pleasing thing for me is that the players never panicked or lost their composure.”

