Jim Goodwin never doubted Tony Watt as Dundee United boss discusses ‘absolutely brilliant’ winger and ‘touch and go’ Louis Moult

Jim Goodwin insists he never had any doubt that Tony Watt would hit the goal trail following the Dundee United star’s brace against Queen’s Park.

Watt’s double — his first goals since April — and efforts by Scott McMann and Kai Fotheringham cancelled out Jack Thomson’s shock opener after 43 seconds at Tannadice.

The biggest compliment that could be paid to United’s vice-captain is that the Tangerines scarcely missed the absent Louis Moult, with Watt leading the line superbly and finding his clinical touch.

Goodwin lauded: “The backroom staff and the players are all delighted for Tony because we can see how hard he is working.

“I always believed that goal would come for him.

“With Louis Moult dropping out with the groin strain, Tony led the line brilliantly. His all-round game was very good.

“Tony has got himself into very good areas and has maybe been lacking that bit of confidence and self-belief.

“But we know what he and Louis Moult can bring to this team. They both have goals in their game at this level. But we have to supply the service and that’s something we did very well.”

More to come

On his decision not to risk Moult following the minor groin strain he sustained in Inverness, Goodwin added: “It was touch and go for Louis. If it was the last game of the season, with something riding on it, then we would has risked him.

“But we didn’t feel it was worth it and took the sensible option.”

Goodwin, who confirmed that United are not looking to do any incoming loan business prior to the deadline at the end of September, also praised Middleton, who notched three assists during a dazzling display.

“Glenn was absolutely brilliant and showed a bit of real quality for Kai Fotheringham’s goal in a one-vs-one situation, dinking a great ball in,” he continued.

“I do still believe our work in the final third — end product and making better decisions — is something we can continue to improve on. That’s what the forward players will be judged on: scoring goals and making goals.

“But we’ve got to be very satisfied today.”

Composure

Victory sees United extend their unbeaten run to 10 games in all competitions and remain top of the Championship ahead of a mouth-watering showdown with second-placed Raith Rovers next weekend.

Goodwin added: “The pleasing thing for me is that the players never panicked or lost their composure.”