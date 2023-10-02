Dundee keeper Trevor Carson insists there’s ‘nothing to fear’ from the Premiership this season as he enjoys busy day at Hibs

Saturday’s performance at Hibs is the foundation to build from for Dundee.

That’s the view of goalkeeper Trevor Carson after he put in an impressive performance between the sticks to earn his first Dark Blues clean sheet on the road.

Carson pulled off save after save to keep the Hibees at bay and says there are plenty of positives to take from the goal-less draw.

“It’s nice to be involved as a goalie,” Carson said with a smile.

“In the last few games we’ve conceded goals but aside from that I’ve not actually had saves to make so as a goalkeeper you want to contribute.

“As the manager said, if Becks (Owen Beck) had scored it would have been the perfect away performance but we were realistic coming here and we’re more than happy with a point.

Foundation

“You’re the last line of the defence and you have to put your body on the line but David Marshall at the other end made two massive saves as well.

“As a goalie that’s what you work all week for so it’s good to contribute.

“The lads in front of me as well, centre halves making vital headers and if someone made a mistake someone else was there to back them up.

“Hopefully we can build on it now.

“One thing we have not been great at is keeping clean sheets apart from the home game against Hearts.

“With the attacking threat we’ve got we usually will score goals and you saw against Hibs that we created numerous chances.

“If we keep clean sheets every week it’s a great foundation to build so it’s on to next week.”

‘Nothing to fear’

Next up is a crucial home clash against Ross County with the two sides separated only by goal difference near the foot of the table.

Seven games in both have seven points.

But despite feeling a little short-changed in terms of points this term, Carson says Dundee’s displays, including Saturday’s at Hibs, shows there are better days to come.

“In terms of performance I think we’ve been good in the last four or five games,” the Northern Ireland international said.

“We have not been far off but you look at the table and you deserve what points you get.

“We maybe feel sorry for ourselves that we’ve left a few points behind, St Johnstone and the Killie game last week.

“It was a lapse in concentration and a sending off but in terms of going forward, we’ve had a good look at more or less all the teams now, there more fixtures before we’ve played them all.

“There is certainly nothing to fear for us.”

‘Half the battle’

He added: “There is a great spirit with the lads. If there is one thing I’ve learned in the past from successful teams, you have a good tight knit squad and straight away we’ve got that here.

“I came in a bit later in pre-season but that was one of the first things that struck me, how tight a group we are.

“I think that was what the gaffer did when he was bringing lads in, checking their character.

“It’s the half the battle for me in this league when you look at the amount of games that are lost by a single goal – you normally need a team-mate to bail you and we’ve certainly got that.”