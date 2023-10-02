Scott Stewart: Arbroath fighting spirit will help us bounce back from Inverness loss

Scott Stewart believes Arbroath have the fighting spirit to turn any game round – as they just fell short of a classic comeback against Inverness.

Lichties were 3-0 down and seemingly out as Duncan Ferguson’s first game as a manager in Scottish football got off to a flying start.

But goals from Stewart and Michael McKenna made it a nervy finish for Inverness, who clung on for a 3-2 win.

And despite Saturday’s loss, Stewart is drawing positives from the never-say-die attitude shown by Arbroath.

Dick Campbell’s side will travel to Dunfermline next and Stewart is hoping they can rekindle the form that saw them win five-in-a-row ahead of this loss.

“We have set ourselves some high standards lately with clean sheets so it’s disappointing to lose three goals,” said Stewart.

“But we scored two and the fightback was encouraging.

“Last year, if we went a goal down in some games then it was over.

“We would struggle to get back in but it’s different this year.

“We believe if we go a goal down – or three as was the case against Inverness – that the game isn’t over.

Scott Stewart believes Arbroath have real firepower

“There is enough in this team to fight back.

“There are players at our club who can drag us back into games both on the park and off the bench.

“We’ve got goals in the team too.

“Look at the five games we won, we scored three or more in four of them.

“It’s always a positive knowing we can put teams under pressure and score a lot of goals and we’ll take that into the next game.”

Arbroath assistant Ian Campbell, speaking to Arbroath FC TV, added: “We created plenty of chances but we need to be better.

“We need to deliver higher quality. If we had that then I think we would have at least drawn the game.

“You can see why we’re doing so well and that we have a good team.

“I’m disappointed in our quality in and around the goal but our attitude was first class.”