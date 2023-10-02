Scott Stewart: Arbroath fighting spirit will help us bounce back from Inverness loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Stewart: Arbroath fighting spirit will help us bounce back from Inverness loss

Lichties came close to drawing after going 3-0 down to Inverness on Duncan Ferguson's managerial bow.

By Ewan Smith
Scott Stewart is convinced Arbroath will bounce back against Dunfermline next week. Image: SNS.
Scott Stewart believes Arbroath have the fighting spirit to turn any game round – as they just fell short of a classic comeback against Inverness.

Lichties were 3-0 down and seemingly out as Duncan Ferguson’s first game as a manager in Scottish football got off to a flying start.

But goals from Stewart and Michael McKenna made it a nervy finish for Inverness, who clung on for a 3-2 win.

And despite Saturday’s loss, Stewart is drawing positives from the never-say-die attitude shown by Arbroath.

Dick Campbell’s side will travel to Dunfermline next and Stewart is hoping they can rekindle the form that saw them win five-in-a-row ahead of this loss.

“We have set ourselves some high standards lately with clean sheets so it’s disappointing to lose three goals,” said Stewart.

“But we scored two and the fightback was encouraging.

“Last year, if we went a goal down in some games then it was over.

“We would struggle to get back in but it’s different this year.

“We believe if we go a goal down – or three as was the case against Inverness – that the game isn’t over.

Scott Stewart believes Arbroath have real firepower

“There is enough in this team to fight back.

“There are players at our club who can drag us back into games both on the park and off the bench.

“We’ve got goals in the team too.

“Look at the five games we won, we scored three or more in four of them.

Scott Stewart and Michael McKenna (pictured) pulled goals back for Arbroath in the defeat to Inverness. Images: SNS.

“It’s always a positive knowing we can put teams under pressure and score a lot of goals and we’ll take that into the next game.”

Arbroath assistant Ian Campbell, speaking to Arbroath FC TV, added: “We created plenty of chances but we need to be better.

“We need to deliver higher quality. If we had that then I think we would have at least drawn the game.

“You can see why we’re doing so well and that we have a good team.

“I’m disappointed in our quality in and around the goal but our attitude was first class.”

Conversation