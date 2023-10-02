Dara Costelloe hopes first goal is the start of things to come at St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dara Costelloe hopes first goal is the start of things to come at St Johnstone

The Irishman hadn't scored in England or Scotland before his weekend strike against Livingston.

By Eric Nicolson
Dara Costelloe celebrates his goal.
Dara Costelloe celebrates his goal. Image: SNS.

Dara Costelloe has a first goal in British football to his name.

And now the on-loan St Johnstone forward is up and running, he’s hoping that it’s the start of things to come in a new central role.

Steven MacLean partnered the young Irishman with Luke Jephcott in a 3-4-1-2 formation.

The tactical change proved to be a platform for a more effective Saints’ attacking performance in the 1-1 draw against Livingston.

And Costelloe’s goal that put them in front was the end product of a move through the middle of the pitch.

“I enjoy playing up front,” said the 20-year-old.

“I’m quite easy going in terms of positions – I’ll happily play wherever the manager wants me to.

“Getting a goal was great but obviously I’d have preferred if it got the team three points.

“It’s my first professional goal.

Dara Costelloe scores for St Johnstone.
St Johnstone’s Dara Costelloe scores. Image: SNS.

“I’ll be working hard to make sure there are more.

“We were better going forward as a team and the more we get used to that system the more we will improve.

“That’s our first time playing it so there’s a lot more to come.”

‘Deserved to win’

Saints had to play the final stages of the weekend contest with 10 men after Liam Gordon was sent off but Costelloe’s gut reaction to the 1-1 draw was disappointment.

“It’s a tough one to take,” he said.

“We deserved to win the game.

“Second half it got a bit too back and forth and we didn’t have as much control as we did in the first half.

“A few decisions went against us as well.

“We’re not happy with a point because that’s a game we should be winning.

“But to still get something when you take into account the circumstances and all the decisions isn’t the worst thing in the world.

“Being around these lads every day I know what we’re capable of.

“We just need a bit of luck to go our way. I do believe it’s just a matter of time before things click for us.”

Gordon’s red and a penalty award were the two big controversial moments in the match.

“I didn’t have a good view of the penalty incident so I can’t make a comment on it,” said Costelloe.

“I didn’t know what was happening with the red card – I thought they must have been looking at one of their players rather than one of ours.

“The ref didn’t even give a foul for it.”

