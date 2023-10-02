Dara Costelloe hopes first goal is the start of things to come at St Johnstone

Dara Costelloe has a first goal in British football to his name.

And now the on-loan St Johnstone forward is up and running, he’s hoping that it’s the start of things to come in a new central role.

Steven MacLean partnered the young Irishman with Luke Jephcott in a 3-4-1-2 formation.

The tactical change proved to be a platform for a more effective Saints’ attacking performance in the 1-1 draw against Livingston.

And Costelloe’s goal that put them in front was the end product of a move through the middle of the pitch.

“I enjoy playing up front,” said the 20-year-old.

“I’m quite easy going in terms of positions – I’ll happily play wherever the manager wants me to.

“Getting a goal was great but obviously I’d have preferred if it got the team three points.

“It’s my first professional goal.

“I’ll be working hard to make sure there are more.

“We were better going forward as a team and the more we get used to that system the more we will improve.

“That’s our first time playing it so there’s a lot more to come.”

‘Deserved to win’

Saints had to play the final stages of the weekend contest with 10 men after Liam Gordon was sent off but Costelloe’s gut reaction to the 1-1 draw was disappointment.

“It’s a tough one to take,” he said.

“We deserved to win the game.

“Second half it got a bit too back and forth and we didn’t have as much control as we did in the first half.

“A few decisions went against us as well.

“We’re not happy with a point because that’s a game we should be winning.

“But to still get something when you take into account the circumstances and all the decisions isn’t the worst thing in the world.

“Being around these lads every day I know what we’re capable of.

“We just need a bit of luck to go our way. I do believe it’s just a matter of time before things click for us.”

Gordon’s red and a penalty award were the two big controversial moments in the match.

“I didn’t have a good view of the penalty incident so I can’t make a comment on it,” said Costelloe.

“I didn’t know what was happening with the red card – I thought they must have been looking at one of their players rather than one of ours.

“The ref didn’t even give a foul for it.”