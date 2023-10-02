Dundee racist called and visited SNP offices to rant ‘this is a white country’ about Humza Yousaf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee racist called and visited SNP offices to rant ‘this is a white country’ about Humza Yousaf

Carl O'Brien, was arrested with accomplice Tracie Currie after a hate-filled campaign of calls and visits to politicians in the city.

By Gordon Currie
Humza Yousaf was the target of much of the abuse received at SNP offices in Dundee on the day. Image: PA.
Humza Yousaf was the target of much of the abuse received at SNP offices in Dundee on the day. Image: PA.

A racist Dundee pair targeted Humza Yousaf and other city politicians and SNP staff for abuse.

Bigoted duo Carl O’Brien and Tracie Currie filmed themselves storming into a Dundee SNP constituency office to hurl abuse about migrants and the First Minister.

They made more than a dozen abusive phone calls to political staff and left MP Stewart Hosie distressed after confronting him with an outburst about “a majority white nation.”

The ranting duo said they backed Putin’s war on Ukraine and targeted bemused strangers with racist abuse, before clashing violently with police as they were being arrested.

O’Brien, 25, and Currie, 35, are due to be sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday for their day-long rampage.

Persistent calls

Fiscal depute Lee Corr told the court previously O’Brien began phoning the office of Dundee East MP Stewart Hosie at 12.14 on February 24.

Party communications officer Dexter Turriff-Davies answered.

“A male, O’Brien, immediately began shouting, swearing and making racist comments regarding MSP Humza Yousaf.

“The comments included ‘How can you let a man like that run the country?’ and ‘This is a white country.’

“O’Brien named Humza Yousaf numerous times during his outburst.

“Mr Turriff-Davies terminated the call but received a further call almost immediately afterwards, who he could identify as the same male from the previous call.

“O’Brien continued ranting racist remarks about Humza Yousaf, so Mr Turriff-Davies asked him his name and address, to which he replied ‘Carl James O’Brien’.”

O’Brien targeted Stewart Hosie’s constituency office with repeated abusive phone calls. Image: DC Thomson.

Mr Corr said: “The office received a further 11 phone calls – one after the other – from the same mobile number.

“Mr Turriff-Davies believed the comments were directed at Humza Yousaf MSP, due to him being a high-profile name and the fact he was standing to be leader of the Scottish National Party and First Minister of Scotland.

“He also perceived these comments were due to his ethnicity.

“These comments made the witness feel uncomfortable and disgusted.”

O’Brien freely admitted to police he had made the calls about Mr Yousaf. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Broughty Ferry-based health secretary Mr Yousaf went on to narrowly win the leadership contest and was formally sworn in as Nicola Sturgeon’s successor in March.

Abuse at constituency office

Mr Corr went on: “At 12.50 pm Mr Hosie was awaiting a constituent arriving when O’Brien and Currie arrived and began shouting and swearing.”

O’Brien told the MP: “Stop these migrants coming over here in boats, it’s a majority white nation.”

Mr Corr said Mr Turriff-Davies was present and could easily identify O’Brien as  earlier caller.

“O’Brien asked witness Hosie if he was MP Chris Law but Mr Hosie explained who he was and what his job involved.

“Currie didn’t say anything but appeared to be filming what was happening.

“Witness Hosie de-escalated the incident and both accused left the area.

“He was left feeling anxious as a result of the interaction with both accused.”

O’Brien thought Mr Hosie was fellow MP Chris Law (pictured). Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

At 12.33 a staff member at the Parliamentary Office of MSP, and now Deputy First Minister of Scotland, Shona Robison, had answered a phone call from O’Brien.

“The male on the other end of the phone said he wanted to speak about Humza Yousaf being racist, before aggressively stating there is an attack on the white race.

“The accused repeated his comments a few times before the witness ended the call.

“The same number made two further calls to the office but she ignored them due to his behaviour when they first spoke.”

Shona Robison’s office also received a racist, aggressive phone call. Image: PA.

Arrest and further abuse

The court was told the pair were in Seagate and became immediately hostile when their taxi was stopped by police, who had initially wanted to speak to the driver.

As Currie filmed on her phone, O’Brien began ranting: “F**k Ukraine. I stand by Russia. I stand by President Putin.

“Illegal immigrants are coming over here and raping our white women.”

They then turned their attention to a pair of cousins leaving a nearby takeaway.

O’Brien shouted: “F**k the Quran. F**k Islam.”

Currie shouted: “You black b******s.”

The pair were arrested in the early hours of the morning after a racist rant in Seagate. Image: DC Thomson.

The were distressed by the abuse and the police, still present, arrested Currie and O’Brien.

At police HQ in Dundee, O’Brien freely admitted he had been at the SNP office earlier in the day.

Mr Corr said: “He openly stated he had told them his concerns regarding ‘new world order’ and his concerns about illegal immigrants.

“He stated he was told to go away and was ignored by the SNP.”

O’Brien told police he backs Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine. Image: AP.

Currie continued to make made violent threats and racist remarks.

Admissions to racism and offence

Currie and O’Brien pled guilty to targeting Mr Yousaf with racist abuse in Dundee.

O’Brien admitted repeatedly phoning the Dundee SNP parliamentary office to make offensive remarks.

Currie pled not guilty to resisting arrest and struggling outside a police station on Bell Street in Dundee as well as being in possession of cocaine, which the Crown accepted.

O’Brien denied a further charge of threatening and abusive behaviour, which was also accepted by prosecutors.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — 'Drink-drivers kill people'
Killer Stephen Robbins tried to bankroll a move out of Dundee through cannabis farming.
Dundee killer who tried to bankroll move from city with cannabis farm must behave…
Dylan Scott.
Dundee boyfriend-from-hell terrorised partner for 15 months
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Fife man found not guilty after trial of 'life-endangering' assault on child
£1.2 million Dundee drug dealers David Pringle and Richard Spalding. Image: Police Scotland.
Dealers jailed after £1.2 million cocaine bust in Dundee
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. A90 exposure trial Picture shows; Paul Connor. Perth Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 27/09/2023
Suspect acquitted after reports of naked man 'gyrating and waggling his bits' on M90…
Alan MacDonald appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drug-driver 16 times cocaine limit in fatal A9 crash is spared jail
Post Thumbnail
Benefits cheat claimed £40k over seven years while working at Beaverbrooks in Dundee
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Shoogly peg and high street drugs
Montrose man in court accused of killing 'doting' dad