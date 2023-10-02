Fife man’s VIP treatment at Wheatus gig ‘better than ziplining across Niagara Falls’

A St Andrews man who sang Wheatus live on TV says getting VIP treatment at the band’s Fife gig was “better than ziplining across Niagara Falls”.

Steve Newton was gifted passes to the band’s show at PJ Molloys in Dunfermline on Thursday night.

Wheatus representatives contacted Steve after seeing him appear on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

Steve, 54, had to sing the correct lyrics to Teenage Dirtbag in order to win £500 back in April.

Wheatus Fife gig ‘best experience I’ve ever had’

After the gig, Steve told The Courier: “It was absolutely, ridiculously good.

“I’ve been lucky to have done things like skiing in amazing places and doing ziplines across Niagara Falls.

“This was easily the best experience I’ve ever had.”

Steve was even treated to a private performance by the New York band with his 14-year-old son Sam before their sell-out show.

Steve said: “A couple of the band members came out to say hello and then the rest followed.

“They all seemed genuinely interested in speaking with us and they kept asking us questions.

“They were lovely people – Sam and I were beside ourselves.”

Steve – who previously admitted that he had not even a big Wheatus fan before his surprise TV appearance – says he was impressed by the group’s talents.

He said: “They are fantastic musicians.

“Singer Brendan’s voice is just like it sounds on the radio and his harmonising with the backing singers was exceptional.

“They obviously had their setlist but they were taking requests from the audience.

“Sam asked for The Story of William McGovern and they played it.”

‘I’ve seen Take That and Robbie Williams but this was the best gig I’ve been to’

As well as Sam’s choice, the band played their much-loved hit, as well as their cover of Erasure’s A Little Respect.

Steve said: “I’ve seen acts like Take That, Robbie Williams and Wet Wet Wet live at Wembley but that was the best gig I’ve ever been to.

“We are still listening along to their songs in the car.

“I can’t thank them enough – I volunteered to buy a pint for those who drank.

“It was a life-changing experience for Sam and I and we’ll never forget it.”